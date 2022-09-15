Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
7 more alleged victims revealed in court filing Roger Golubski case
A federal court filing Friday revealed seven more women who say they were victimized by former KCK police detective Roger Golubski.
Attorney: Golubski arrest creates challenging legal questions for potential victims
After Roger Golubski's arrest, advocates are calling for special policies as the legal system tries to undo what could be decades of bad deeds.
KCTV 5
Two Leavenworth residents charged with murder in 2019 missing man case
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson is charging two Leavenworth residents with first-degree murder. Joshua Adam Brown, 39, and Patricia Janette Perkins, 36, are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Anthony Doughty. Perkins was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday afternoon...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man pleads guilty on kidnapping, robbery charges
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday to charges of kidnapping, robbery and felony theft. Dameon Lewis was charged by the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office based on events which occurred on Feb. 20, 2022. Lewis allegedly went to a Murphy’s USA, a gas station in...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Sept. 18, 2022
Alexander Carl Speckin, 25, Lauderdale, Miss., and Rachel Marie Maurer, 23, Norman, Okla. Connor Duane Roseberry, 24, Lawrence, and Kayle Ann Riebel, 26, Lawrence. Philip Jacob Mathis, 41, Kansas City, Kan., and Bridget Anne Hardy, 38, Kansas City, Kan. Bradley Alvin Hughes, 33, Lawrence, and Megan Christine Smith, 41, Lawrence.
Topeka police arrest man armed with ‘samurai-styled knife’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open […]
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
Timeline leading up to former KCK detective Golubski's arrest
KSHB 41 compiled a list of key events that led up to the arrest of former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski.
LJWORLD
Jury acquits man of attempted first-degree murder in New Year’s Day Outhouse shooting
A Douglas County jury on Friday found a man not guilty of attempted first-degree murder in a New Year’s Day shooting at a rural nightclub. The man, Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, of Topeka, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 1 shooting at The Outhouse, 1837 North 1500 Road. He was acquitted on both charges Friday. The shooting, which injured another man at the club, was reportedly the culmination of an altercation between that man and Rayton, as the Journal-World has reported.
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
KCPD investigating homicide after body found in apartment
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating homicide after finding a body Sunday night at an apartment at 29th and Wabash.
Bittersweet celebration after KCK detective’s arrest
The former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective was arrested by the FBI, accused of using his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002.
Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
WIBW
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
