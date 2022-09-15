ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developments in Kamila Valieva doping case indicate 'sufficient evidence of a violation,' official says

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

This week, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency announced the completion of its investigation of Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva without revealing its results but said that the next step in the excruciatingly delayed process would be to organize hearings in the case.

That development seems to be a clear indication that evidence shows Valieva was found to have committed a doping violation, U.S. Anti-Doping CEO Travis Tygart said Thursday.

“Given it appears that RUSADA’s investigation is over and the case is now headed to court, they must have found sufficient evidence of a violation or otherwise the case would be closed and WADA would be notified of its right to appeal,” Tygart said in a text message to USA TODAY Sports.

This does not mean that a conclusion of the high-profile international doping controversy is near. It has now been more than seven months since members of the U.S. figure skating team won Olympic silver medals that they still have not received due to the stunningly slow pace with which Russia was supposedly investigating the doping case against Valieva, the then-15-year-old whose positive test for a banned substance the previous December rocked the Beijing Games and forced the unprecedented cancellation of the team medal ceremony.

“It continues to be an outrageous situation,” U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a teleconference interview Thursday. “We saw yesterday … RUSADA announced that there would be disciplinary hearings. That is all we know. I don’t have any details.

Kamila Valieva of Russia performs at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

“If I tried to be optimistic, I would propose that maybe that’s the next step in the process after the closing of the investigation that now there will be hearings; however, we don’t have any time frame around that and so I don’t know how to set expectations,” Hirshland continued. “There can be hearings and then of course there can be appeals and so I fear that this is going to linger for quite some time still.”

Said Tygart: “Justice delayed so long since the Winter Games has denied the other athletes their rights and medal moment and there appears no end in sight anytime soon.”

RUSADA public relations manager Galina Kovrova said in an email Thursday that the hearings “will take place in late September-early October,” without giving any details of what the investigation, now completed, uncovered.

But that will hardly be the end of the story. Whatever the outcome of the hearings, appeals would be expected to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the tribunal that ruled in favor of allowing Valieva to compete in the women’s event in Beijing after her positive test was revealed in the aftermath of the team event, which Russia won.

The thinking goes that if Valieva is deemed to have violated the rules by the RUSADA hearing panel, she would appeal to CAS. If she is found not guilty of doping by the Russian panel, the World Anti-Doping Agency and/or the International Skating Union could appeal to CAS.

Once the appeals are exhausted, the International Olympic Committee then would be expected to rule on the order of the medals from the figure skating team competition at the Beijing Games, specifically whether Russia, led by Valieva, would keep its gold medal, or if Valieva’s participation in the competition would force Russia to be disqualified and stripped of its medal.

In that case, the second-place United States would move up and take the gold medal, followed by Japan and Canada, who finished third and fourth in the team competition.

But when the medals would be finalized and a medal ceremony would be held is anyone’s guess.

“We are looking at the possibility of it not being resolved until 2024,” attorney Paul Greene, who represented the U.S. skating team in its ill-fated, last-ditch appeal for a medal ceremony before the Winter Olympics ended, said in May. “It could take that long. It’s horrible.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Developments in Kamila Valieva doping case indicate 'sufficient evidence of a violation,' official says

Guest
4d ago

Why are they continually allowing Russia to simply change the name they compete under and continue to tarnish the beautiful sport of Figure Skating around the world? Shame not only on Russia, but the entire chain of command that has allowed this to continue to this very day!

