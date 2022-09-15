ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Parenting Aging Parents

SHREVEPORT, La. - September is World's Alzheimer's Awareness month and we spoke with a couple from Texas who took their experiences with the debilitating disease and created an online community for people caring for their aging parents. Kim and Mike Barnes started the online support group called Parenting Aging Parents.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start Surveys

BOSSIER PARISH, LA_ The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys, the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey, and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey. The community is asked to complete both. The three-minute surveys are required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply Building...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

High-quality early childhood care and education feedback needed

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys, the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey, and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey. The community is asked to complete both. The three-minute surveys are required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Hot weather expected through the first few days of fall

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our late summer heat wave was firmly entrenched over the ArkLaTex as of Monday evening. The amplified heat ridge showed up well on the water vapor imagery. The Jet Stream Forecast keeps this weather feature strong through Thursday. A weak disturbance may flatten the ridge on Friday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24

CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shelters fill up during the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

People Still Use Cash In Shreveport-Bossier?

I honestly can’t tell you when the last time was I paid for something in cash… I use my debit card for just about everything… even a soda from the machine when I can!. But, are people in the Shreveport-Bossier area still paying for things in cash??
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

House party turns violent in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!

We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
BENTON, LA

