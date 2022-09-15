Read full article on original website
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KTBS
Parenting Aging Parents
SHREVEPORT, La. - September is World's Alzheimer's Awareness month and we spoke with a couple from Texas who took their experiences with the debilitating disease and created an online community for people caring for their aging parents. Kim and Mike Barnes started the online support group called Parenting Aging Parents.
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
KTBS
Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start Surveys
BOSSIER PARISH, LA_ The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys, the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey, and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey. The community is asked to complete both. The three-minute surveys are required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply Building...
KTBS
High-quality early childhood care and education feedback needed
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys, the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey, and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey. The community is asked to complete both. The three-minute surveys are required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply...
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
bossierpress.com
Sellout crowd expected when Chimp Haven Discovery Day returns for first time since 2019
After three years’ hiatus, Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, is bringing back Chimpanzee Discovery Day, a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the 200-acre forested campus that more than 300 chimpanzees know as home – and tickets are going fast. On Saturday, Oct....
KTAL
Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
KTBS
Hot weather expected through the first few days of fall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our late summer heat wave was firmly entrenched over the ArkLaTex as of Monday evening. The amplified heat ridge showed up well on the water vapor imagery. The Jet Stream Forecast keeps this weather feature strong through Thursday. A weak disturbance may flatten the ridge on Friday...
caddo.org
Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24
CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
KTBS
Shelters fill up during the pandemic
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
q973radio.com
People Still Use Cash In Shreveport-Bossier?
I honestly can’t tell you when the last time was I paid for something in cash… I use my debit card for just about everything… even a soda from the machine when I can!. But, are people in the Shreveport-Bossier area still paying for things in cash??
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTBS
House party turns violent in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
q973radio.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
KTBS
BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
