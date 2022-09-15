The Kirbyville Police Department’s 2022 Christmas Toy Drive for needy children will begin along with the Kirbyville Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1st at Magnolia Park. Kirbyville Police Sergeant Josh Hancock says in addition to Fall Fest, the department encourages people to drop off toys for children at the event, or any other time you can donate at the Kirbyville Police Station on Highway 96.

