Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Jasper native Kate Golden inducted into UT Athletics Hall of Honor

Jasper native Kate Golden and ten other former student-athletes at the University of Texas have been inducted into the school’s Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. Induction ceremonies were held Friday evening in the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center on the University of Texas Campus. Golden is the current women’s...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation

A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Watch the Jasper VS Franklin game here

JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville PD Toy Drive events begin with Fall Fest on Sat, Oct 1st

The Kirbyville Police Department’s 2022 Christmas Toy Drive for needy children will begin along with the Kirbyville Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1st at Magnolia Park. Kirbyville Police Sergeant Josh Hancock says in addition to Fall Fest, the department encourages people to drop off toys for children at the event, or any other time you can donate at the Kirbyville Police Station on Highway 96.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Postal Service truck and mail destroyed by fire following accident

A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said firefighters found the Grumman...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont Legacy football player flown following injury at Burkeville

A Beaumont Legacy football player was flown out by medical helicopter following an injury during a Friday night game at Burkeville. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, the player experienced a spinal injury and was initially immobile, so Burkeville First responders and a crew from Allegiance EMS requested a helicopter, which landed on the football field.
BEAUMONT, TX

