Political Statement by Kevin Holloway, candidate for Jasper Co Pct 2 Commissioner
*KJAS News allows a political candidate for local office the opportunity to make a political statement. The following is that of Kevin Holloway, candidate seeking election as Jasper County Precinct 2 Commissioner:. I’m Kevin Holloway, hoping to earn your vote as the Republican candidate in the 2022 Election for Jasper...
Jasper native Kate Golden inducted into UT Athletics Hall of Honor
Jasper native Kate Golden and ten other former student-athletes at the University of Texas have been inducted into the school’s Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. Induction ceremonies were held Friday evening in the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center on the University of Texas Campus. Golden is the current women’s...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 19th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 12 to September 18, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-one (61) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were...
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Man denied jail visitation with girlfriend arrested after assaulting jailer
A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a female jailer had stepped out to her car...
Watch the Jasper VS Franklin game here
Kirbyville PD Toy Drive events begin with Fall Fest on Sat, Oct 1st
The Kirbyville Police Department’s 2022 Christmas Toy Drive for needy children will begin along with the Kirbyville Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1st at Magnolia Park. Kirbyville Police Sergeant Josh Hancock says in addition to Fall Fest, the department encourages people to drop off toys for children at the event, or any other time you can donate at the Kirbyville Police Station on Highway 96.
Postal Service truck and mail destroyed by fire following accident
A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said firefighters found the Grumman...
Beaumont Legacy football player flown following injury at Burkeville
A Beaumont Legacy football player was flown out by medical helicopter following an injury during a Friday night game at Burkeville. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, the player experienced a spinal injury and was initially immobile, so Burkeville First responders and a crew from Allegiance EMS requested a helicopter, which landed on the football field.
