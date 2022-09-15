FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday evening the No. 20 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-0) played host to the Judson University Eagles (0-2) in their home opener at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium and dominated the action again, winning 51-19. After a dominating opening week last Saturday in their 52-14 route over the Saint Francis Fighting Saints, the Cougars looked to pick up where they left off and a couple solid defensive stops in the first quarter got them off and running.

