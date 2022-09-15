Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Fort Wayne neighborhood leaders discuss resources with city
Presentations on city code, zoning regulations and public safety highlighted the meeting. Fort Wayne neighborhood leaders discuss resources with city. Presentations on city code, zoning regulations and public safety highlighted the meeting.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne woman rides bike to help fight children's cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Elizabeth Hoffman has 25 miles down and 125 to go. “I started riding my bike for this cause. Last year, I got my first road bike. It’s been a process learning the proper techniques," Hoffman said. Every September, she rides her bike for the...
wfft.com
Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl canceled, girl found safe
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A silver alert for a missing 12-year-old girl has been canceled. Police say Emery Osborne was last seen at 7 a.m. walking her dog. She was wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, and white flip-flops. The dog has returned home. Osborne is 5 feet,...
wfft.com
Three Rivers Festival Executive Director steps down after running one festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Former Three Rivers Festival Executive Director Justin Shurley is no longer with the organization. Shurley was hired in June, 2021 so he only ran one festival before leaving the organization. He is now working as the Director of Philanthropy at the League for the Blind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
wfft.com
Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser to be held at Promenade Park Pavilion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Promenade Park Pavilion downtown. The event will feature a pet costume contest, a walk through Promenade Park, raffle prizes, and much more!...
wfft.com
Breezy and warm Sunday, showers late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We copy and paste Saturday’s weather into Sunday. A stray shower will be possible Sunday morning, mainly west of I-69, but most locations should remain dry. The rest of the day is warm and breezy with slightly higher humidity levels. Highs reach into...
wfft.com
Dwenger grad Hudson earns third Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolade
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFFT) -- For the third time in four weeks, Bishop Dwenger grad Eva Hudson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following Purdue's 2-0 weekend at the Stacey Clark Classic. Hudson, the Stacey Clark Classic MVP, led the league in Week 4 with 6.20 points per...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Alex Price leads Trine to 55-21 win over Franklin
Senior Alex Price led an offensive explosion as Trine University football defeated their hosts from Franklin College by the score of 55-21. Price accounted for four of the team's seven touchdowns.
wfft.com
Henney tabbed to lead USF Women
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce the recent hiring of Jeremy Henney as the new Women's Head Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season. Coach Henney spent the last seven years at USF working as an assistant coach for the Men's...
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Homestead, Leo pick up shutout wins
The Homestead and Leo girls soccer teams picked up shutout victories on Monday night. Girls High School Soccer: Homestead, Leo pick up shutout wins. The Homestead and Leo girls soccer teams picked up shutout victories on Monday night.
wfft.com
Jack James named MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce that senior kicker Jack James from No. 16 USF football has been named the MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week. James' efforts on Saturday night were perfect as he went 6-for-6 in extra...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Saint Francis dominates Judson in home opener
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday evening the No. 20 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-0) played host to the Judson University Eagles (0-2) in their home opener at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium and dominated the action again, winning 51-19. After a dominating opening week last Saturday in their 52-14 route over the Saint Francis Fighting Saints, the Cougars looked to pick up where they left off and a couple solid defensive stops in the first quarter got them off and running.
Comments / 0