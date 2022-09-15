ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne woman rides bike to help fight children's cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Elizabeth Hoffman has 25 miles down and 125 to go. “I started riding my bike for this cause. Last year, I got my first road bike. It’s been a process learning the proper techniques," Hoffman said. Every September, she rides her bike for the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Silver Alert for 12-year-old girl canceled, girl found safe

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A silver alert for a missing 12-year-old girl has been canceled. Police say Emery Osborne was last seen at 7 a.m. walking her dog. She was wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, and white flip-flops. The dog has returned home. Osborne is 5 feet,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser to be held at Promenade Park Pavilion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Promenade Park Pavilion downtown. The event will feature a pet costume contest, a walk through Promenade Park, raffle prizes, and much more!...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Breezy and warm Sunday, showers late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We copy and paste Saturday’s weather into Sunday. A stray shower will be possible Sunday morning, mainly west of I-69, but most locations should remain dry. The rest of the day is warm and breezy with slightly higher humidity levels. Highs reach into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Bivalent#Drive Through#Health Department#Clinic#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services
wfft.com

Henney tabbed to lead USF Women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce the recent hiring of Jeremy Henney as the new Women's Head Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season. Coach Henney spent the last seven years at USF working as an assistant coach for the Men's...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Jack James named MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce that senior kicker Jack James from No. 16 USF football has been named the MSFA Special Teams Player of the Week. James' efforts on Saturday night were perfect as he went 6-for-6 in extra...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Saint Francis dominates Judson in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday evening the No. 20 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-0) played host to the Judson University Eagles (0-2) in their home opener at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium and dominated the action again, winning 51-19. After a dominating opening week last Saturday in their 52-14 route over the Saint Francis Fighting Saints, the Cougars looked to pick up where they left off and a couple solid defensive stops in the first quarter got them off and running.
FORT WAYNE, IN

