Public Health

Feds seize ‘staggering’ amount of fake Adderall pills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure...
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ashley Kalus to appear on WUN videocast Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3 p.m., where we will ask her how she expects to address critical issues facing Rhode Island. We’ll want to learn about her plans for improving educational outcomes in Rhode Island and teacher retention, affordable housing, gun...
R.I. Board of Elections celebrates National Voter Registration Day

CRANSTON, R.I. – Tomorrow, September 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Board of Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to raising awareness of voter registration opportunities and to reaching voters who may not register otherwise. 2022 also marks National Voter Registration Day’s 10th anniversary....
Election 2022: General election begins

When Gov. Dan McKee defeated two high-profile females for the Democratic nomination for governor it assured that Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee, would focus on winning the female vote. Both Kalus and Republican state chair Sue Cienki came out swinging, depicting McKee as a misogynist. Meanwhile McKee won a key endorsement from a female political opponent.
