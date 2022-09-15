Read full article on original website
Feds seize ‘staggering’ amount of fake Adderall pills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure...
Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus celebrates the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month
STATE HOUSE – The Rhode Island Black and Latino Legislative is highlighting and celebrating the beginning of the 2022 National Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration began on September 15 and ends on October 15. The caucus is chaired by Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket). “With Latinos continuing to...
Mokka Coffehouse, Boat Hauling Business, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and realtor website show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ashley Kalus to appear on WUN videocast Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3 p.m., where we will ask her how she expects to address critical issues facing Rhode Island. We’ll want to learn about her plans for improving educational outcomes in Rhode Island and teacher retention, affordable housing, gun...
R.I. Board of Elections celebrates National Voter Registration Day
CRANSTON, R.I. – Tomorrow, September 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Board of Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to raising awareness of voter registration opportunities and to reaching voters who may not register otherwise. 2022 also marks National Voter Registration Day’s 10th anniversary....
Election 2022: General election begins
When Gov. Dan McKee defeated two high-profile females for the Democratic nomination for governor it assured that Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee, would focus on winning the female vote. Both Kalus and Republican state chair Sue Cienki came out swinging, depicting McKee as a misogynist. Meanwhile McKee won a key endorsement from a female political opponent.
