ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Off-duty FDNY EMT critically hurt in Staten Island hit-and-run

By Amanda Woods, Joe Marino, Larry Celona
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An off-duty FDNY EMT is clinging to life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Staten Island Thursday afternoon, according to cops and fire officials.

The 29-year-old victim was getting into her car parked outside her house on Locust Avenue near North Railroad Avenue in New Dorp around 12:30 p.m. when a black Chevy sedan heading south on the same street rammed into her, authorities and sources said.

She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North and placed in a medically induced coma, sources said. She also suffered a broken jaw.

The woman driving the car, identified as 31-year-old Nicole Marino, allegedly hopped into the passenger seat following the collision, but later admitted to police she was the one behind the wheel, sources said.

Marino was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator, filing a false report and hindering an investigation, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlBc3_0hx42zXo00
The 29-year-old off-duty EMT was getting into a car on Locust Avenue near North Railroad Avenue in New Dorp when she was struck, cops said.
Citizen

She was also slapped with a grand larceny auto charge, and criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly taking her father’s car without his permission, police said.

Marino also faces a charge for possession of heroin, authorities said.

The FDNY confirmed that the victim is a member of their department and said she had “traumatic injuries” for which she is “receiving expert care from the hospital staff at this time.”

The department did not immediately release her name, “as there is an active police investigation.”

Oren Barzilay, president of EMS Local 2057, said the union is “pulling for our fellow EMT at this most difficult time and are hoping for the most optimal outcome. We are here and will stand together with her family as we work through this process.”

The victim’s mother is a communications technician for the city, according to police sources.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Fdny#Heroin#Traffic Accident#Fdny Emt#Chevy
islipbulletin.net

Man killed in shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore early on Saturday, September 17. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot. Ortiz-Ponce, 29, of Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women

A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy