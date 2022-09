The Centers for Disease Control, as well as the University of Utah, released an updated set of loosened COVID-19 guidelines last month. Some of the biggest changes included advising those exposed to COVID-19 to wear a mask for 10 days in lieu of quarantining, and “updating its guidance for people who are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines on what to do if exposed to someone with COVID-19,” according to the CDC’s website.

