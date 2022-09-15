Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
WINDSOR, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes place
The royal family has released a previously unseen photo of the Queen after her private burial took place. The photo of the Queen was taken at Balmoral, which is believed to be one of her favourite places in the UK, in 1971 and shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. The image was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. “1926 - 2022.”The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of...
Queen’s funeral - latest: Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell
The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” said Buckingham Palace.During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The View co-host Ana Navarro criticises coverage of the Queen’s funeral amid Hurricane Fiona
Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm. “Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who...
Queen’s beloved horse Emma bids farewell to late monarch at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
Comments / 0