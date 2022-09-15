Read full article on original website
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley
A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
Beloved Ulster Organization Celebrates a Half Century of Giving
50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.
See The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Come to Life This Fall
Have you heard of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? In middle school, I remember learning about this tale and being taken back by it. Some would argue that the story behind The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fictional while others say that it's based on true events. Is The Legend...
Fun Fall Weekends Planned for Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Are you looking for a fun weekend event that the whole family can enjoy? There are lots of festivals that are family friendly, but every single weekend in October is special at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The kids will love it, and I have a feeling you will too. It’s...
One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck
One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue
Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill residents celebrate anniversary of town, shopping center
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate dual anniversaries – the 250th of the Town of Wallkill and the 30th for the Galleria at Crystal Run. Town officials both past and present were honored. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Owen recounted the development in...
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?
Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
travellemming.com
5 Day Hudson Valley Itinerary for 2022 (The Perfect Planner)
If you’re looking for an epic Hudson Valley itinerary for your upcoming New York trip, then you’ve come to the right place. New York’s Hudson Valley region along the Hudson River is a hot spot for prime restaurants, art, and expansive natural beauty, but the sheer number of things to see and do can make planning a trip difficult.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
