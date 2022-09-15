ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Young Anglers Have Their Time in the Limelight

Cars were parked in a long line outside the Oak Bluffs Steamship Authority terminal early Sunday morning, as families waited for the gates to the pier to open. But they weren’t here to catch a ferry, not at this hour. Instead, bundled in sweatshirts and holding fishing rods, lures...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Little Anglers Land Fish and Fun at Kids Derby

The annual Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Kids Derby brought families to the Oak Bluffs Steamship wharf early Sunday morning. Even before the sun had risen, the two hour fishing competittion was underway.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
The annual Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Kids Derby brought families to the Oak Bluffs Steamship wharf early Sunday morning. Even before the sun had risen, the two hour fishing competittion was underway.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Islanders Are Always Ready to Help at a Moment's Notice

Late Wednesday afternoon, our food outreach coordinator at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury had two huge pots of pea soup simmering in the Parish Hall. She was preparing some meals for our year-round problem of food insecurity. She was ready. She was ready the way so many of us on the Island are often ready — ready to offer hospitality, compassion and practical support.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Chappy Ferry Owners Look to Sell Town-Licensed Franchise

With the owners of the Chappaquiddick Ferry hoping to sell the franchise before their lease expires next year, the future of the tiny barge-like ferry that is the sole public transportation link to Chappy has become a heated subject for discussion and debate in recent weeks. The privately-owned ferry service...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Children’s Memorial Is Place for Remembrance and Healing

Families held hands and comforted one another as they gathered around the perimeter of the Edgartown Lighthouse for the annual Ceremony of Remembrance. Flower petals of pink, yellow and purple were scattered around the granite platform for children lost too early.
EDGARTOWN, MA
East Chop House Demolition Denied by MVC

The owners of a 147-year-old East Chop home had their demolition application denied by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. “There’s an authenticity to history and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said commissioner Ben Robinson. The 8-2 decision was made without prejudice, meaning the applicants...
WEST TISBURY, MA

