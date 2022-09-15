Late Wednesday afternoon, our food outreach coordinator at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury had two huge pots of pea soup simmering in the Parish Hall. She was preparing some meals for our year-round problem of food insecurity. She was ready. She was ready the way so many of us on the Island are often ready — ready to offer hospitality, compassion and practical support.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO