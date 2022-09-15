Read full article on original website
WIBW
Man convicted of performing illegal autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawn Parcells, the man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, will spend more than 5 years in prison for wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka, was sentenced to 69 months - 5.75 years - in prison for a wire fraud scheme. In May 2022, he pleaded guilty to a single count of the crime.
WIBW
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
WIBW
Man found guilty of 2019 cold case murder in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Claude Kearse has been convicted of the cold case murder of Darius Calvert who was killed in Topeka in 2019 and found in Osage Co. in 2020. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Sept. 16, that Claude Rafael Kearse was convicted of the 2019 murder of Darius Emmanuel Calvert.
WIBW
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
WIBW
RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
WIBW
Lawrence police investigating skeletal remains found in woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say they’re investigating skeletal remains found west of the city. LKPD says they’re confident the remains are human, but don’t suspect any foul play. The remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of K-10.
WIBW
Settlement mandated report indicates Kansas’ child welfare system improving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a report mandated by a settlement with the State, Kansas’ child welfare system saw significant improvements in 2021. The first report from the Neutral Third Party in the McIntyre class action lawsuit settlement against the State of Kansas’ child welfare system has shown that foster children in the Sunflower State have stable placements and experience fewer moves while in care.
WIBW
Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men have lost about $7,900 after five guns and ammunition had been stolen from their storage unit. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to Aztec Self Storage in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
LPD: Human remains found in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Human remains were found in a wooded area in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officers found human remains in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Pkwy. just east of Kansas Highway 10. LPD said the man who...
WIBW
Bill Cochran returns to role assisting City of Topeka in staying on-task
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Stephen Wade named the new Topeka City Manager last week, Bill Cochran returned to his prior role of Chief of Staff. Cochran visited Eye on NE Kansas one last time Monday to discuss the transition, his role as Chief of Staff, and how he felt he continued to move the city forward during his time as City Manager.
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
WIBW
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
WIBW
Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
K-State recognized as diversity, inclusion leader for nearly a decade
Goodyear blimp 'Wingfoot Three' is temporarily moored at Topeka Regional Airport.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
WIBW
Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
