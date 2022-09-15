ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Midair collision kills three people, Colorado authorities say

Two planes crashed midair in Colorado on Saturday, killing three people, authorities say. Joshua Bonafede, a Boulder County sheriff's deputy, said two planes collided on Saturday morning. One plane was found about 30 miles northwest of downtown Denver. According to NBC affiliate 9 News, the other plane was found a few blocks away.
LONGMONT, CO
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can't unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Produced Water Consortium submits first report to legislature

As required by the law that created it, the Texas Produced Water Consortium has submitted its first report to the Texas Legislature. In the report, the consortium told legislators excess produced water volumes from unconventional wells in the Permian Basin could provide a significant new source of water if pilot projects can prove the water can be treated economically and to a quality that protects public health and the environment.
TEXAS STATE

