MySanAntonio
Midair collision kills three people, Colorado authorities say
Two planes crashed midair in Colorado on Saturday, killing three people, authorities say. Joshua Bonafede, a Boulder County sheriff's deputy, said two planes collided on Saturday morning. One plane was found about 30 miles northwest of downtown Denver. According to NBC affiliate 9 News, the other plane was found a few blocks away.
MySanAntonio
Texas man catches massive 13-foot alligator in first week of hunting season
A Texas man caught a massive 13-foot, 4.25-inch alligator during the first week of open hunting season on Tuesday, September 13. Shane Lee, from Tarkington, told his local newspaper that it was his first time catching an alligator. Lee told the Bluebonnet News that he wrangled the gator on a...
MySanAntonio
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can't unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on...
MySanAntonio
Produced Water Consortium submits first report to legislature
As required by the law that created it, the Texas Produced Water Consortium has submitted its first report to the Texas Legislature. In the report, the consortium told legislators excess produced water volumes from unconventional wells in the Permian Basin could provide a significant new source of water if pilot projects can prove the water can be treated economically and to a quality that protects public health and the environment.
