No US trade deal on the horizon, admits Truss as she flies in for Biden meeting
Britain may not strike a free trade deal with the US for years, Liz Truss has admitted ahead of her first bilateral meeting with Joe Biden. The new prime minister conceded that talks were unlikely to start in the “medium term” as she travelled to New York on her first foreign trip since entering Downing Street.
Donald Trump makes overt reference to QAnon conspiracy group
Music that sounded like a QAnon song was played during Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Ohio. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports the details and other instances that show potential links between Donald Trump and QAnon propaganda.
Ukraine war to take centre stage at UN as west and Russia vie for support
The UN general assembly summit this week will be dominated by a struggle – between the US and its allies on one side and Russia on the other – for global support over the fate of Ukraine, as the global south fights to stop the conflict from overshadowing the existential threats of famine and the climate crisis.
