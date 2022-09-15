Search and rescue teams digging through mud and debris for days found the body of 62-year-old Doris Jagiello, an accomplished painter and poet who died after being swept away in California’s mudslides. The mudslides came after California experienced heavy rains. “We were waiting for it and we didn't want it to happen. but we knew it was going to,” neighbor Olin Richey told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO