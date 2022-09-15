ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie. According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. Investigators said the child was swimming in...
NBC4 Columbus

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
insideedition.com

Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

The moment an allegedly drunk driver hit a sheriff’s deputy’s car was caught on police body cameras. According to police, two officers in Volusia County, Florida, were “working a traffic crash” when their vehicle was struck from behind. The suspect was booked into jail “on charges of DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal.” The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the two deputies had minor injuries and soreness.
insideedition.com

Body of Woman Recovered Days After California Mudslides

Search and rescue teams digging through mud and debris for days found the body of 62-year-old Doris Jagiello, an accomplished painter and poet who died after being swept away in California’s mudslides. The mudslides came after California experienced heavy rains. “We were waiting for it and we didn't want it to happen. but we knew it was going to,” neighbor Olin Richey told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
