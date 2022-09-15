Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Ohio Children Found in 'Deplorable' Conditions Without Parents Upon Authorities Search of Home: Authorities
On Sunday, when Ohio law enforcement entered a home to exercise a search warrant in connection with a sexual assault investigation, they discovered a 3-year-old locked in a cage and a 2-year-old holding drug paraphernalia, according to authorities. The 3-year-old child was locked inside a cage that was secured with...
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
cleveland19.com
ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie. According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. Investigators said the child was swimming in...
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
insideedition.com
Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver
The moment an allegedly drunk driver hit a sheriff’s deputy’s car was caught on police body cameras. According to police, two officers in Volusia County, Florida, were “working a traffic crash” when their vehicle was struck from behind. The suspect was booked into jail “on charges of DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal.” The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the two deputies had minor injuries and soreness.
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
insideedition.com
Indiana Man Arrested After Driving 90 MPH While Impaired With Girlfriend and 1-Year-Old Daughter in Car: Cops
An Indiana man was arrested after being caught driving 90 mph while impaired, with an infant on board, according to police. Coleman Sheridan, 28, was pulled over the night of Sept. 17, after an Indiana State Police Trooper clocked him going over 90 mph, according to police. Police said Sheridan...
insideedition.com
Body of Woman Recovered Days After California Mudslides
Search and rescue teams digging through mud and debris for days found the body of 62-year-old Doris Jagiello, an accomplished painter and poet who died after being swept away in California’s mudslides. The mudslides came after California experienced heavy rains. “We were waiting for it and we didn't want it to happen. but we knew it was going to,” neighbor Olin Richey told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
At least 2 people hurt in accident in Miami County
CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Crews are on scene of an injury accident in Miami County late Saturday night. The crash was reported on State Route 55 and Horseshoe Bend Road around 11:28 p.m. in Concord Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s office. It was reportedly a truck off...
Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping
Brooke Hunter was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. WLWT's Danielle Dindak reports.Sept. 16, 2022.
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed service worker
A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a Washingtonville man last month.
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
Man charged after filming himself with Ohio police department’s body camera
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
spectrumnews1.com
Calling all ghouls: Here are some of the state's haunted houses to visit this Halloween
OHIO — It's the most wonderful time of the year for thrill seekers: Haunted house season. Those in Ohio have plenty of attractions to choose from. The Buckeye State has the most haunted houses in the nation at 127 — two more than last year, according to thescarefactor.com.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
