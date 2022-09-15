ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/19/22: Fed looking to shock the market, COVID test vending machines, and how inflation is impacting small business

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Federal Reserve likely raising rates in an effort to cool down the high cost of living, if the Fed is playing catch-up right now, Americans carrying a near-record level of credit card debt, and mortgage rates hitting 6% last week for the first time since 2008.
Green cleans more than carpets!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s General Manager Dave Rampage and Office Manager Kelly Mickley joins the program to talk about other cleaning services they offer other than carpet cleaning. To learn more about Executive Green and what services they provide go to executivegreencarpetcleaning.com or call them at 1-630-990-8600.
New BA 4.6 variant on the rise

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about what he thinks of the new intranasal vaccine for COVID and if we could see it available soon. Then Dr. Most talks about the new BA 4.6 variant that is starting to spread in the U.S. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
Wintrust Business Minute: Will County natural gas plant wins court order

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A natural gas plant in Will County has won a court order that will allow it to keep operating despite a new law limiting emissions from fossil fuel plants. J-Power USA’s Elwood Energy is one of Illinois’ largest natural gas power plants. The order bars the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing emissions restrictions in the state’s clean-energy law, which was enacted a year ago.
Delving into the false Safe-T Act rumors

Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell, Jr. joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to address the false rumors regarding the bail provisions of the Safe-T Act. Later, he shares his thoughts on the statements surrounding the false rumors.
Exploring ‘Three Decades of Etching’

Artists Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres join Rick Kogan to discuss Tony’s career and new show, “The Years: Three Decades of Etching,” at the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. Later, Tony talks about some of the more notable and impactful moments in his life.
Jurassic Park corn maze

Walk among the dinosaurs as an Illinois farm family is in its fourth decade of agri-tourism and agri-entertainment. The Siegel family has been farming near Lockport, Illinois, since 1909. Fourth-generation owner Kaity Siegel talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the farm’s transition nearly four decades ago to agri-tourism and agri-entertainment. The 2022 Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze debuts September 24th, and the maze is a tribute to the final Jurassic Park film. Five miles of trails wind through ten acres of corn and 20-foot “live” dinosaurs will roam the grounds. Kaity describes how the corn is specially planted and how the design is cut into the field. Seigel’s Cottonwood Farm recently expanded into year-round events with the addition of an Amish-built events center that hosts weddings and corporate events.
Dean catches up with Lynda Carter!

Dean shares an interview he conducted with Wonder Women herself, Lynda Carter! Dean and Lynda talk about her being awarded 2022 Sor Juana Legacy Award from the The National Museum of Mexican Art. Lynda starts off by talking about what the award means to her.
OTL #831: Student gun violence trauma, Disparities in school discipline, Illinois Muslims assets and needs

Mike Stephen discusses the residual trauma for students impacted by gun violence with Mauricio Pena of Chalkbeat Chicago, learns about the disparities in school discipline in the northwest suburbs from Jennifer Richards of the Chicago Tribune, and explores a new report detailing Illinois Muslims assets and needs with Dr. Joe Hoereth, director of the Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement at UIC.
