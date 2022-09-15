Walk among the dinosaurs as an Illinois farm family is in its fourth decade of agri-tourism and agri-entertainment. The Siegel family has been farming near Lockport, Illinois, since 1909. Fourth-generation owner Kaity Siegel talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the farm’s transition nearly four decades ago to agri-tourism and agri-entertainment. The 2022 Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze debuts September 24th, and the maze is a tribute to the final Jurassic Park film. Five miles of trails wind through ten acres of corn and 20-foot “live” dinosaurs will roam the grounds. Kaity describes how the corn is specially planted and how the design is cut into the field. Seigel’s Cottonwood Farm recently expanded into year-round events with the addition of an Amish-built events center that hosts weddings and corporate events.

LOCKPORT, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO