Stable ColorOS 13 (Android 13) officially arrives on the the OPPO Find X5 series

ColorOS 13 (Android 13) launches today on OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5.

OPPO made the announcement on Twitter while sharing the regions' availability.

The official rollout comes a month after the ColorOS 13 beta release.

ColorOS 13 is arriving on OPPO's flagship Find X5 models starting today. It is based on Android 13 and was introduced in beta just last month for early adopters.

The company has announced on its Twitter handle, sharing the regions and countries to which the new operating system will be shipping on both models. The tweet indicates that starting today, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be getting the ColorOS 13 update for users residing in Australia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Find X5 users in France and UAE will be the first to get their hands on the new operating system.

Our Harish Jonalagadda has extensively tested the beta version of the ColorOS 13 on the Find X5 Pro . As he notes, the new ColorOS 13 comes with "modern design language, and plenty of new features, including several from OxygenOS."

One welcome change for Find X5 users on the new OS appears to be the Aquamorphic Design (inspired by water) set across the interface. The update further brings interesting styles to the Always On Display, including Bitmojis, Insights, and Canva Styles, in addition to the new Spotify integration, which lets users control music right from the AOD screen.

Other changes on the ColorOS 13 can be found on the home screen. It comprises the new Shelf integration from OnePlus' OxygenOS that adds a side pane on the home screen. Users can add widgets and further customize them to their liking.

Additionally, users will notice a design overhaul when it comes to the notification pane. It is now a mix and match of multiple quick settings and cards that give users more on their settings enabled/disabled at a glance.

When it comes to security on the ColorOS 13, it gets all the Android 13-based security features like auto deletion of clipboard history, for instance. It also has the Privacy Dashboard tool with some extra add-ons this time, including includes Private Safe, which allows users to save their docs or photos with biometric authentication.

A handy new feature is Auto Pixelate, which utilizes on-device AI for blurring out user profiles' photos, and names when capturing a screenshot in a messaging app, like WhatsApp, for example.

With OPPO Colors OS 13 rolling out to the company's best Android phones first, there are around 60 more devices to follow. They include some of the other devices from the Find Series, followed by the Reno series, F series, K series, and A series; the complete list of devices can be found in the ColorOS 13 guide , which also includes a tablet from OPPO.

The OPPO Find X5 and the Pro models in the regions mentioned above can navigate to Settings > About Phone and check for the latest ColorOS 13 OTA update. Going by the timeline, we can hopefully expect to Find X3 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro 5G phones to follow soon.