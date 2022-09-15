ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Stable ColorOS 13 (Android 13) officially arrives on the the OPPO Find X5 series

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • ColorOS 13 (Android 13) launches today on OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5.
  • OPPO made the announcement on Twitter while sharing the regions' availability.
  • The official rollout comes a month after the ColorOS 13 beta release.

ColorOS 13 is arriving on OPPO's flagship Find X5 models starting today. It is based on Android 13 and was introduced in beta just last month for early adopters.

The company has announced on its Twitter handle, sharing the regions and countries to which the new operating system will be shipping on both models. The tweet indicates that starting today, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be getting the ColorOS 13 update for users residing in Australia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Find X5 users in France and UAE will be the first to get their hands on the new operating system.

See more

Our Harish Jonalagadda has extensively tested the beta version of the ColorOS 13 on the Find X5 Pro . As he notes, the new ColorOS 13 comes with "modern design language, and plenty of new features, including several from OxygenOS."

One welcome change for Find X5 users on the new OS appears to be the Aquamorphic Design (inspired by water) set across the interface. The update further brings interesting styles to the Always On Display, including Bitmojis, Insights, and Canva Styles, in addition to the new Spotify integration, which lets users control music right from the AOD screen.

Other changes on the ColorOS 13 can be found on the home screen. It comprises the new Shelf integration from OnePlus' OxygenOS that adds a side pane on the home screen. Users can add widgets and further customize them to their liking.

Additionally, users will notice a design overhaul when it comes to the notification pane. It is now a mix and match of multiple quick settings and cards that give users more on their settings enabled/disabled at a glance.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPHtK_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIAAA_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHxGl_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnECe_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ip38r_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaUTs_0hx41PvZ00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

When it comes to security on the ColorOS 13, it gets all the Android 13-based security features like auto deletion of clipboard history, for instance. It also has the Privacy Dashboard tool with some extra add-ons this time, including includes Private Safe, which allows users to save their docs or photos with biometric authentication.

A handy new feature is Auto Pixelate, which utilizes on-device AI for blurring out user profiles' photos, and names when capturing a screenshot in a messaging app, like WhatsApp, for example.

With OPPO Colors OS 13 rolling out to the company's best Android phones first, there are around 60 more devices to follow. They include some of the other devices from the Find Series, followed by the Reno series, F series, K series, and A series; the complete list of devices can be found in the ColorOS 13 guide , which also includes a tablet from OPPO.

The OPPO Find X5 and the Pro models in the regions mentioned above can navigate to Settings > About Phone and check for the latest ColorOS 13 OTA update. Going by the timeline, we can hopefully expect to Find X3 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro 5G phones to follow soon.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloros#Smart Phone
Android Central

[App/Widget Request] Show Timer Countdown on Lock Screen

Hello. I've googled, but found nothing suitable. I'm looking for an app/widget suggestion - a timer that will show a countdown (as you get from the default Clock app when unlocked) when the phone is in Always on Display (ideally) or at least on lock screen. The idea is that you don't have to unlock the device and/or do an extra tap on the small icon of the active clock app to show how much time is left.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Apple esim cards

I'm considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro, but after watching a few YouTube videos it seems the new Apple iPhone 14 is no longer using simcard but using the new esim. I also have the 22Ultra so I like switching phones from time to time. If I get the 14 Pro I will no longer be able to use the 22 Ultra. And I'm not sure how this will work with the T-Mobile networks because sometimes I have to get a simcard because it gets defective. What are your thoughts on this?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
France
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Android Central

Interesting device, glad I got to try it.

The 4 is an incredible device without a doubt. While I did enjoy the fold 4. I enjoyed the thought of using it more than actually using it to be honest. On paper and in reviews it's really seems like a no brainer to pick this phone up and use it. Has a ton of great features 2 beautiful screens and all that jazz that goes with it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

The Queen’s Funeral Had Few Errors, But Australia’s Channel Nine TV Commentators Got Caught Out Identifying UK Prime Minister

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organisers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except. Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught on the hop as they were tasked with naming the high-profile arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral service of Her Majesty. Having announced the likes of US President Joe Biden, French premier Emmannuel Macron and other world dignitaries, they presumably thought their work was done,...
WORLD
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy