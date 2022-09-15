ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says Republican governors shipping migrants to other states is ‘reckless,’ ‘shameful’

By Kelly Hooper
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLZKN_0hx41Izi00

Video link

President Joe Biden and his administration on Thursday blasted Republican governors who have sent undocumented immigrants to other states in recent days.

"Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they're doing is simply wrong, it's un-American, it's reckless," Biden said at a gala for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Thursday evening.

Biden's remarks echoed those of his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, Thursday afternoon.

“We have had a process in place, there is a legal way of doing this, and for managing migrants,” Jean-Pierre said during a White House press briefing. “Republican governors interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful."


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltaSV_0hx41Izi00
Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Two busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home, outside the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, on Thursday morning. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he sent the buses of migrants “to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border.” Abbott over the past few months has sent thousands of migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors, including New York and Chicago.

The political tactic is being increasingly deployed by Republican governors with high influxes of undocumented immigrants to draw attention to what they consider failed immigration policies from the Biden administration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday sent two planeloads of migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.


Video link

Jean-Pierre did not hold back in railing against the strategy on Thursday, calling it a “cruel, premeditated political stunt.” She said that if the governors “truly care about border security,” they would have encouraged Republican senators from their states — including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida — to vote to approve Biden’s request for Department of Homeland Security funding.

The press secretary also bristled at the fact that Fox News was alerted about the plan to drop the migrants outside of Harris’ residence before DHS or local government agencies became aware.

“The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel premeditated political stunt,” she said.


Video link

On whether the Biden administration will take legal action against the governors for the tactic, Jean-Pierre deferred to the Justice Department. She reiterated there is a process to taking in migrants that Republican governors are disrespecting, and said it’s “deeply alarming” that migrants were misled about where they were being taken.

“It’s really just disrespectful to humanity,” she said. “It doesn’t afford them any dignity what they’re doing, when you’re abandoning families and children in a place where they were told they were going to get housing and a place where they were told they were going to get jobs. … It’s just cruel.”

Olivia Olander contributed to this report.

Comments / 405

Ordinary American
4d ago

I would like to remind readers of the overnight flights, booked by the Biden administration, that sent countless immigrants throughout the country last year…

Reply(18)
229
Sheree Ward
4d ago

no one cares what the White House thinks. they shouldn't have let them into the country to begin with they should follow the Supreme Court's ruling

Reply(6)
134
Charles
4d ago

no it isn't you wanted them. and now you're going to get them. so shut up and stop complaining. never blame someone else for what you want

Reply(1)
104
Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Un American#Congressional#Hispanic#The Biden Administration#Democratic
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
258K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy