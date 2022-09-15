ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin Ally Dismisses Criticism of Prisoners Fighting War: 'Send' Your Kids

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian billionaire who has been nicknamed "Putin's chef," defended a plan he reportedly pitched to recruit prisoners to fight in the war in Ukraine.

The Wagner Military Group, an elite paramilitary force that has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and sent mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, has made the pitch to Russian prisoners, news outlets reported on Thursday.

The BBC posted a video of a man speaking to inmates, reporting that the speaker is Prigozhin.

"If you serve six months [in Wagner], you are free," he said, according to the BBC. However, he cautioned that "if you arrive in Ukraine and decide it's not for you, we will execute you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNWaJ_0hx414in00
Russian billionaire businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin attends Russian-Turkish talks in Konstantin Palace in Strelna on August 9, 2016, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Prigozhin, the Russian billionaire who has been nicknamed "Putin's chef," defended a plan he reportedly pitched to recruit prisoners to fight in the war in Ukraine. Mikhail Svetlov

According to the U.S. State Department, Prigozhin, "known as 'Putin's chef' due to his catering contracts with the Kremlin, is a Russian oligarch and Wagner's manager and financier."

According to the Washington Post, Prigozhin's catering company, Concord, released a statement saying it "can confirm that the person in the video bears an enormous resemblance to Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin]."

The Post also reported that Prigozhin released a statement saying: "If I were a prisoner, I would dream of joining this friendly team in order to not only redeem my debt to the Motherland, but also to repay it with interest."

"Those who do not want mercenaries or prisoners to fight...who do not like this topic, send your children to the front," Prigozhin said. "It's either them or your children, decide for yourself."

Newsweek reached out to the Russia's foreign and defense ministries for comment.

In July, investigative media outlet Important Stories reported that the Wagner Group had made a similar pitch, and was offering to pay 200,000 rubles ($3,446) to prisoners, as well as amnesty, for six months of "voluntary" service in the Donbas region.

The alleged efforts to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine comes as reports in recent days have claimed that Russian troops are fleeing the frontlines.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said that as Ukrainian troops have consolidated control over areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region they've regained from the Russians, some soldiers have "fled in panic." In some cases, Russians abandoned "high-value equipment" after they left the area.

Last week, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed that the Russian military had deployed "helicopters and weapons" to search for soldiers who had deserted their positions.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin Faces Second Revolt as Russian Officials Slam War, Demand Resignation

A Moscow municipality has become the second Russian local authority this week to take the risk of calling for Vladimir Putin's resignation. The letter addressed to the president by council deputies at Lomonosovsky Municipal District did not directly mention Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but did refer to how Russia had now become "feared and hated" while "aggression" has taken the country back to the "Cold War era."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yevgeny Prigozhin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Mercenaries#Russian#The Wagner Military Group#The U S State Department#Kremlin#The Washington Post#Concord#Motherland
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
971M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy