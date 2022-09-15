Read full article on original website
Texas county to investigate transportation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas county sheriff's office on Monday announced it would investigate the transportation of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week, a controversial operation Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, took credit for. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it had launched a probe into the operation, which it said transported...
Migrant flights stir immigration fight
More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities
The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State
Hate in the Sunshine State Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence. Guest: Ben Popp/ADL INVESTIGATIVE RESEARCHER Sarah Emmons/ADL FLORIDA REGIONAL DIRECTOR.
Texas judge rules gun-buying ban for people under felony indictment is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Minnesota man charged with threatening to kill U.S. senator
A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minn., on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is to appear in court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Senator Tammy Duckworth on protecting abortion rights
Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, efforts to lower inflation, and President Biden's potential 2024 run for reelection.
Florida man charged in 2006 death of woman found near Maryland rest stop
BALTIMORE -- A Florida man has been charged in the cold case death of a woman whose body was found near a Maryland rest stop in 2006, Maryland State Police said Monday. Garry Artman, of White Springs, Fl. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.
FEMA chief discusses Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to nearly all of Puerto Rico Sunday and Monday, and left a large portion of the island without safe drinking water. Deanne Criswell, administrator for FEMA, joined John Dickerson to discuss the agency's recovery efforts.
Feel what it's like to raise a trans child in Texas in this unique video game
A video game is giving players an inside look into what it's like to raise a transgender child in Texas, a state that filed more than 30 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation this year — including 12 that target trans youth, according to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas. The...
Montana to temporarily allow transgender people to change gender on birth certificates after previously saying it would defy judge's order
After months of defiance, Montana's health department says it will follow a judge's ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The controversy began in April, when District Judge Michael Moses temporarily blocked a law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that would require transgender...
Most of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Over 1.5 million people in Puerto Rico are without power and the area has been inundated with rain from Hurricane Fiona. Reporter Alanis Quiñones from our partners at WAPA-TV joins CBS News from Salinas, Puerto Rico, with the latest.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping in 2016
A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this...
Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison
A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Hurricane Fiona brings "catastrophic" flooding, landslides, power outages to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico's southwest coast Sunday, flooding rivers, causing landslides and knocking out the power grid. Meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel has more.
At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado
At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement. Two people were on board the...
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
Here's a list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close so far
Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to slump on news that the retailer is closing stores nationwide. The stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $7.95, down sharply from $15 at the beginning of the year. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly...
