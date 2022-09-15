ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant flights stir immigration fight

More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities

The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Hate in the Sunshine State Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence. Guest: Ben Popp/ADL INVESTIGATIVE RESEARCHER Sarah Emmons/ADL FLORIDA REGIONAL DIRECTOR.
Minnesota man charged with threatening to kill U.S. senator

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minn., on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is to appear in court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Montana to temporarily allow transgender people to change gender on birth certificates after previously saying it would defy judge's order

After months of defiance, Montana's health department says it will follow a judge's ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The controversy began in April, when District Judge Michael Moses temporarily blocked a law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that would require transgender...
Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado

At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement. Two people were on board the...
