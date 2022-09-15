A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minn., on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is to appear in court Tuesday. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

ELK RIVER, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO