Public comment period extended on proposed Holland Lake Lodge project

 4 days ago
KALISPELL – People will now have more time to weigh in on a proposal to expand the Holland Lake Lodge.

“We had a well-attended public meeting last week and have received a lot of comments to date on this project,” Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele said. “The comments so far have made it clear to me that there is a lot of confusion surrounding the process and potential use of a categorical exclusion. I would like to make it clear that the use of a categorical exclusion does not mean there will not be an environmental analysis.”

“The timeline for this project is to have a decision in late winter/spring 2023, with analysis and consultation ongoing until then,” Steele stated in a news release. “No decision has been made yet on this project or if a categorical exclusion, environmental assessment, or environmental impact statement would be used.”

The deadline for submitting comments has been extended from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7. Additionally, a public meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 4. It will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.m at Seeley Lake Elementary School. The meeting will include a presentation and the opportunity for people to ask questions about the proposal.

There will also be an option to join the meeting online. People joining online will need to submit their questions ahead of time to Shelli Mavor at michele.mavor@usda.gov for consideration as the online version will allow for listening only.

Comments can be submitted online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746 . Hand delivered or mail comments can go to Shelli Mavor, Swan Lake Ranger Station, 200 Ranger Station Road, MT 59911.

“I would like to be completely transparent through this entire process and the public input is important for me to hear before determining if this proposal is in the best interest of the American People,” Steele stated in a news release.

Our media partners at the Missoula Current report that the Flathead National Forest received more than 1,500 comments about the proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion.

Additional information about the proposed Holland Lake Lodge project can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746 .

