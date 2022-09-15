Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'

Photo: Getty Images

San Antonio residents are calling a girl "brave" and "crazy" for swimming along the River Walk after a video of the incident went viral on TikTok.

TikTok account @officiallytrippin shared the moment a girl was seen swimming in the water, according to MySanAntonio . "San Antonio y'all wild asf!" the video was captioned. It's received over 600,000 views since it was published earlier this week.

Users were absolutely shocked that someone would even think to swim in the river.

"Hope the trip to the ER after was worth the swim 😂," one user said.

"Quarantine after that!!!" said another.

"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver," another user said.

Other comments were confused at how deep the river actually is and said it was the first time they'd ever seen anyone in the water.

The reason you never see anyone swimming in the San Antonio River? It's illegal, of course. That includes actual swimming, bathing, wading or any other water contact recreational activity, MySanAntonio reports. Violations are punishable by fine of up to $500. The San Antonio Police Department issued the following statement:

"The safe enjoyment of the San Antonio River by all visitors is of upmost importance to the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Police Department, especially as this is an active and historic waterway. We encourage people to partake in responsible and legal water recreation activities such as canoeing and kayaking along the San Antonio River in designated areas."