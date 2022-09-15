25 Perfect Ways To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month Around Los Angeles

Latinx Heritage Month is a time dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the contributions and accomplishments of Latinx Americans in culture and throughout history — past and present. It’s no secret that Los Angeles is home to many Latinx’s, and their influence on our city is impactful.

From desserts, restaurants, and cultural events — here are incredible ways to honor Latinx/o/a’s and our fellow Angelenos this month September 15 to October 15 , and beyond!

Located in Long Beach, MOLAA is the only museum in the U.S. dedicated to featuring and highlighting both modern and contemporary Latin American art. While general admission is typically $15, the museum is totally free to the public on Sundays from 11:00A.M. – 5:00P.M. In fact, they’re kicking off the month this Sunday, September 18th with a day full of festivities with a food truck, workshops, performances, and more! Get the full scoop here.

Location: 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802

This Salvadoran pupusa is made with love and it shows! La Pupusa Urban Eatery in Downtown LA offers this 18 inch beauty and can be filled with ingredients of your choice. It’s the perfect size to share, but we wouldn’t blame you if you kept it all to yourself. Check them out here!

Location: 1051 W Washington Blvd G, Los Angeles, CA 90015

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sprinkles cupcakes has joined forces with Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend challenge winner Claudette Zepeda to bring a delectable cupcake that honors the chef’s Hispanic roots. Zepeda’s delectable La Gloria cupcake is full of flavors originating from Northern Mexico and is made up of a caramel flavored cake adorned in pecans, a dulce de leche center, savory yet sweet caramel frosting and topped with cinnamon sugar. Again, these rich cupcakes are only available for a limited time so don’t miss out! Learn more about this collaboration here,

Location: Find your closest Sprinkles location here .

Golden Road Brewers David Ortega and Frank Martinez are unveiling their new limited-edition beer inspired by their heritage this Friday! The fermented beverage Tepache, popular on the streets of Jalisco, is a huge inspiration for this pineapple forward beer that featues notes of piloncillo, cinnamon, and clove. This refreshing beer will be available on tap at Golden Road’s Atwater location for a limited time. Learn more here!

Location: 5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes invites Angelenos to visit in hopes of honoring the past and inspiring the future. They highligh the enduring cultural influence of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and all Latinas/Latinos/Latinxs in Los Angeles through curated exhibitions, incredible programming like live music, and other education-based experiences. Plan your visit here!

Location: 501 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Evanice is a Cuban, Brazilian American who started Senoreata as a way to connect with her roots even through her veganism. Inspired by her family, her food is made with love, and every bite is a taste of her culture. Her pop-up is open every Sunday at Smorgusburg―that way you can have her delicious Cuban sandwiches and guava pastelitos every weekend.

Location: Sundays at Smorgusburg, 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Doña Bibi is a locally loved spot in the heart of MacArthur Park that’s been serving up Honduran food since 1997. Honduran immigrant, traditional cook and Latinx activist Doña Bibi opened up this place over 20 years ago, and now Maynor Sandoval upholds her legacy. Local favorites include Doña Bibi’s Sopa De Caracol, a warm pot full of conch, shrimp, yucca, and vegetables, along with their Pescado Lago De Yojoa which is a freshly whole fried fish along with a side of fried green bananas and a bed of cabbage. You’ll surely leave this place full and satisfied! Get their full menu here.

Location: 2400 W 7th St #101, Los Angeles, CA 90057

The Latino Theater Company’s at The Los Angeles Theatre Center was founded in 1985 with the overall goal to contribute and amplify voices of underserved communities through the power of theater. Today, they continue to explore the U.S. Latina/o/x experience in bold and contemporary terms, and program their Fall and Spring Seasons by working with local playwrights that speak to important issues within the Latina/o/x, First Nation, Black, Asian American, Jewish American and LGBTQ+ communities. Attend a show here!

Azules Coffee Co. is a latina-owned and authentic Coffee Shop that has been serving Orange County and surrounding areas since 2000. They offer a wide variety of hot and iced drinks, we also provide savory and sweet food options. They also have delicious Friday Khalo-inspired conchas up for grabs this month! Get the details here.

Location: 732 N Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

Sue Mancini of Sad Girl Creamery knows the perfect way to heal your broken heart. She incorporates her culture and childhood to create the perfect ice cream treats that fill you with sweet nostalgia. You can pick up a pint of her Cajeta Latte, Guava Jam Cheesecake, Cinnamon Churro, Caramel Flan, or Vegan Peanut Mazapán ice cream at Sara’s Market. Follow Sad Girl Creamery here!

Location: Sara’s Market, 3455 City Terrace Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90063

This well-established event started off as a backyard party and has now expanded to bigger venues around Los Angeles, but the message remains the same: unity. Each event celebrates La Cultura and music that connects all Angelenos. Their shows are always a good time and include live music and performances, dancing, and more to bring together everyone from every part of L.A. Music includes West Coast Classics, G-Funk, Underground rap, and so much more. As they put it, “It’s time to come together under the culture that unites us all. Come celebrate what makes the West Coast the Best Coast.” Get the lineup here!

Nothing beats the warm smell of coffee in the morning. If you’re in need of some of that sweet caffeine aroma―along with an even better taste―Cafe Calle is the answer. They offer all of that goodness and more with every sip of their coffee. Diana Martinez started the business as a street vendor, and with love and dedication, she opened their first shop along with her mother this year.

Location: 3310 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011

The Aquarium of the Pacific is throwing their twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival in celebration of cultures from México, Central and South America, and beyond. The event features traditional dance, live music, educational programming in English and Spanish, and booths. Get the full scoop here!

Ashley always had a love for cooking. Being a Latina with Nicaraguan roots raised in L.A., she grew up with different cultures and cuisines. That’s where her passion for cooking truly blossomed and how Birria x Gods was born. They offer juicy birria tacos, cheesy quesadillas, and flavorful birria ramen. Driven by her family and frequent patrons, her food is served with love and dedication.

Location: Get their pop-up schedule here!

In honor of this month, Wheelhouse Junipero is throwing a Latinx-disco party this Sunday, September 18 from 4-7P.M. at Junipero Beach with a perfectly curated music. Jam out with Saltwater Deck and Pedal Movement, all skill levels are invited. Reserve your skate rentals in advance here.

Location: 2500 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90803

Tamales Elena y Antojito is a proudly Afro-Latina owned restaurant that offers traditional Mexican food packed with African ingredients that will leave you with bites full of flavor and culture. Their extensive menu us full of different types of tamales, tacos, moles, pozole, and so much more. Whatever it is you’re craving, they will surely satisfy it. Follow them here!

Location: 8101 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201

Join local and the city of Pasadena for their 24th annual Latino Heritage Parade and Festival on October 1, 2022 . The parade kicks off at 10A.M. at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street , then heads south on Los Robles Avenue, and concludes 4P.M. at Villa Park Community Center, 363 E. Villa St. That’s not all though! Immediately following the parade, guests will enjoy a festival featuring live entertainment, educational booths, free activities for children, and food available for purchase.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade and/or festival may visit pasadenalatinoheritageparade.org to submit a request to be a parade entrant or festival vendor.

Muñecas quitapenas or Worry Dolls are colorful yarn-made dolls from Guatemala that are said to ease children’s worries and help put them to sleep. Learn more about this cultural legend and even make your own with your little one at the San Fernando Library. For ages 5 to 12 with parent or caregiver. Space is very limited, register here.

Location: 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340

The famous 90-foot-tall Ferris wheel found on Santa Monica Pier will put on a tremendous light show in honor of people whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America on September 15, 2022 from sunset to half past midnight. If you’re unable to make it in person, not to worry! You can catch the incredible light show online here.

Location: 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401 -or- online here.

Burrito Break offers affordable and sustainable burritos, salads, and soup made fresh daily. The sister-duo got their recipes from their mother and are inspired by their Mexican roots. They opened up shop when they realized there wasn’t any great options for Angelenos on the go. For how delicious their food is, Claudia and Laura’s low prices are often met with surprise―and delight! These sisters share that it’s important for them to keep their prices low and keep hard-working Angelenos fed.

Location: St Vincent Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles City Council voted to rename the Boyle Heights street after beloved Mexican singer Vicente “Chente” Fernández. On September 16, that goal has finally coming to fruition. Councilman Kevin de León is inviting Angelenos to Mariachi Plaza at 5P.M. on September 16 to celebrate this grand achievement, alongside Chente’s wife, Doña Cuquita! If you can’t make it out, not to worry. You can still visit this iconic landmark full of history.1831 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

The city of Inglewood is inviting everyone to enjoy their yearly festivities where guests can enjoy an incredible classic car show, community services, live music and bands, family-friendly activities, local vendor booths, and a delicious food court.

Location: Downtown Inglewood – Market Street from Florence to Nutwood Street

Chef Augusto originally started cooking up dishes out of his own home, but after a long period of time, he realized Angelenos deserved to eat some authentic Puerto Rican food too. Thus, Mofongos was born. Today, it’s one of the bets places in Los Angeles to dine and experience the Puerto Rican culture. We highly recommend trying their juicy Mofongo de Bistec encebollado!

Location: 5757 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601

The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting Genealogy Garage: Searching for Your pre-1848 Mexican and Indigenous California Ancestors where Angelenos can learn more about their ancestral roots. From 11A.M. to 12:30P.M. on Saturday, September 17, streaming live on the LAPL YouTube channel , research expert John Schmal will guide guests through resources and repositories that can help find their own ancestors and understand their ways of life. This online presentation is a preliminary kick-off to the Los Angeles Libros Festival and will focus on both Native American and Mexican residents of early California.

Cumbiatón is a cultural movement that utilizes music and art as a way to reach, heal, and uplift oppressed communities. Founded by Dj Sizzle Fantastic and Normz la Oaxaqueña, Cumbiatón has rooted itself in the beautiful barrio of Boyle Heights, CA and has branched out to cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. Cumbiaton’s vision in all 4 cities is to center womxn, trans, and queer people of color both on the dance floor and in the Dj booth. This Saturday, September 16 they’re brining all the good vibes, music, and even a drag show to Grand Performances. It’s totally free to the public! Register here.

Location: Grand Performances, 350 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90071

See more: 18 Incredible Women-Owned Businesses You Need To Check Out In L.A.

