Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2019: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and controversies surrounding the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. From Santa Claus to giant teddy bears, Infinity Ward went no hold barred into their easter eggs for Modern Warfare 2019. Although Call of Duty Games can get a reputation for being “thrown together” because of their yearly release schedule, the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare proves that Infinity Ward could put together a new style of Call of Duty game with a well planned year full of map, modes, and weapon releases. The level of detail, fun, and goofy secrets throughout the game elevate the entire experience to something more than just “another Call of Duty game.” In fact, The animations and attention to detail were so well done that both Call of Duty Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard kept the same animations. It’s been a blast uncovering the intricacies and secrets of development and the controversies and hidden treasures surrounding the game itself.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Aeldari Faction
Snowprint Studios has added a ninth faction to its mobile game Warhammer: 40,000: Tacticus. The Aeldari faction is the latest since the PvP update was introduced last month. A PvP tournament was held last month to celebrate the launch of the August update. During the tournament, Snowprint Studios announced that Calandis Tawaren, a veteran ranger, and Aethana Barantharal, an autarch, will be coming in October.
Gamespot
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Gamespot
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends
Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.
Gamespot
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
Legendary modder works to bring all Unreal Engine games to VR
Virtual Reality is one of the coolest and most functional current next steps in gaming. Putting players into these virtual worlds, having them look around, move their arms, and sometimes even their whole bodies can really enhance the experience. Simple games can feel wondrous, Fast paced games are exhilarating, and scary games discover a whole new level of terrifying. But developing for VR is a tonne of work, and it's still kind of niche so there are far from as many games out on VR as there could be. Thankfully, once again, modders are working to help change all that.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Gamespot
The Slaughterday
Gamespot
Areigna Tactics
Gamespot
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content.
Gamespot
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Gamespot
Planet Barren Objective
Gamespot
