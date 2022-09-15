Read full article on original website
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 5: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of VHSL Class 3 teams will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are preparing to square off in Fishersville during week five of the high school football season. The Trailblazers enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record while Wilson Memorial is 3-0 overall.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18. James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.
Dukes return from bye week, preparing to open Sun Belt play at App State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game. JMU is coming off a bye week and getting ready to travel to Appalachian State for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon in Boone, North Carolina. “It’s going to be a...
Valley referee recognized by Virginia General Assembly for his 60 years of service
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley youth sports referee has been recognized by the state of Virginia for his more than six decades of service. John Wayne Hite grew up playing sports in Staunton, and he started refereeing at the YMCA while he was still in high school. He officially...
Bridgewater dominates NC Wesleyan, improves to 3-0
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated in 2022. The Eagles earned a 48-7 road win at N.C. Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Quarterback Jaylen Wood accounted for 161 total yards and two touchdowns for Bridgewater. Six different players found the end zone for BC in the victory.
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools to host teen suicide prevention program Thursday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is suicide prevention awareness month. Harrisonburg City Schools is educating students on more than just math and reading. “We have made efforts for several years now to focus on suicide prevention in the fall and September and to provide that mental health awareness and support to our teens,” Chloe Jerlinski, the student support coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools said.
Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan. The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it. This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.
Elkton Town Council candidates hold meet and greet
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for Elkton Town Council had a meet and greet Sunday afternoon at Chateau Virginia. “Promoting the town that we all know and love, and at least moving that in the right direction and supporting one another and just being a positive influence on our community,” Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton said.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
Recovery Month: navigating the world of recovery from substance abuse
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Recovery Month which aims to increase public awareness surrounding recovery. Recovery, as related to drug addiction, is the process of treatment for dependency for a wide range of substances. The World Drug Report shows about 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug abuse. About one in 10 U.S. adults reported ever having an issue with drug use.
