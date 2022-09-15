ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18. James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.
Bridgewater dominates NC Wesleyan, improves to 3-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated in 2022. The Eagles earned a 48-7 road win at N.C. Wesleyan Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Quarterback Jaylen Wood accounted for 161 total yards and two touchdowns for Bridgewater. Six different players found the end zone for BC in the victory.
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools to host teen suicide prevention program Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is suicide prevention awareness month. Harrisonburg City Schools is educating students on more than just math and reading. “We have made efforts for several years now to focus on suicide prevention in the fall and September and to provide that mental health awareness and support to our teens,” Chloe Jerlinski, the student support coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools said.
Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan. The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it. This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the...
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.
Elkton Town Council candidates hold meet and greet

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for Elkton Town Council had a meet and greet Sunday afternoon at Chateau Virginia. “Promoting the town that we all know and love, and at least moving that in the right direction and supporting one another and just being a positive influence on our community,” Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton said.
Recovery Month: navigating the world of recovery from substance abuse

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Recovery Month which aims to increase public awareness surrounding recovery. Recovery, as related to drug addiction, is the process of treatment for dependency for a wide range of substances. The World Drug Report shows about 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug abuse. About one in 10 U.S. adults reported ever having an issue with drug use.
