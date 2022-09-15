ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

No. 21 Texas moving on after loss, now faces tough UTSA

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erYSE_0hx3zuZ400

UTSA (1-1) at No. 21 Texas (1-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)

Line: Texas by 11 1/2 according to Fanduel Sportsbook .

Series record: First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Texas earned national praise for a close loss to powerhouse Alabama. A solid win keeps momentum going for the program before the Longhorns head into the Big 12 schedule A loss blows it all up. UTSA made a statement with last season's 12 victories and Conference USA championship. A win at No. 21 Texas would be the biggest in program history. The Roadrunners didn’t start playing football until 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA's patchwork offensive line vs. Texas' defensive front. Injuries have forced the Roadrunners to play musical chairs at tackle and now they must protect quarterback Frank Harris against a big, physical Longhorns defensive line that played its best game in years against Alabama.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: Wide receivers Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus are a dynamic combination for the Roadrunners. They both average more than 110 yards receiving through the first two games and give Harris multiple options on every play.

Texas: All eyes are on the whoever is at quarterback. Starter Quinn Ewers is likely out with clavicle injury. Backup Hudson Card is hobbled with a high ankle sprain. That could leave Texas with unheralded third-string Charles Wright and a steady dose of tailback back Roschon Johnson running the Wildcat formation.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor was a former Longhorns assistant under Charlie Strong in 2015-16 as he moved into the college ranks for the first time after a highly successful Texas high school career ... Texas kicker Bert Auburn booted four field goals and Daniel Trejo averaged 46.4 yards on five punts against Alabama ... Texas standout running back Bijan Robinson averaged just 2.7 yards rushing against Alabama, but he has scored a touchdown in 13 of the last 14 games he's played

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
Person
Charlie Strong
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy