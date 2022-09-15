Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. Boyer’s Food Markets, 500 West Bertsch St., Lansford, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes...
WOLF
Multiple crews fight fire at Stroudsburg car dealership
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through a car dealership in Monroe County this afternoon, multiple crews were on scene for hours battling the blaze. “I saw some smoke and I was looking and then I heard a couple of pops that must have been the oil drums going up or some of the flammables, and more smoke came billowing out and then within a couple of minutes, the flames were just shooting up," said Joe Tortorelly of Stroudsburg as he describing the moment he saw a fire break out across the street from his house just before 3:30p.m.
WOLF
Berwick Native Recruited to the Space Force
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “The hiring process, it’s very selective and this is why you don’t always see too many space force advertisements or anything. They’ve been wanting the applicants to be more of someone who seeks out for it” says Staff Sergeant Francis Arnaldo.
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Fetterman holds campaign event in Scranton with other Democratic elected officials
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U-S Senate John Fetterman was in northeast P-A to rally up support for Democrats. He was joined by Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright ,among others. Fetterman along with other Democratic elected officials here in Pennsylvania each took...
WOLF
Lebanese Heritage Festival bringing the community together in West Scranton
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WOLF) — Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church held their annual Lebanese Heritage Festival in West Scranton. The festival brings Lebanese culture together in the community. Here, people learn to connect with other and discover their rich history deep in Scranton, that originated over 100 years ago. "The people,...
WOLF
Woman caught attempting to steal nearly $1K worth of unpaid merchandise
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after police say she walked out of Target in Wilkes-Barre Township with nearly $1,000 worth of unpaid merchandise. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 55-year-old Barbara Ann Franklin was seen walking to her white Nissan...
WOLF
Union County woman dies in single car crash Sunday
Hartley Township (Union County) - Pennsylvania State Police say a 31-year-old Mifflinburg woman died in a one-car crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, identified as Melissa Dziadzio, failed to negotiate a curve on State Route 45 in Hartley Township, causing her to go off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. The car then went through a field, before stopping in a row of pine trees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent assault of child between ages 5 and 10
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters announced Monday that a Factoryville man entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent. Shortly before jury selection was set to begin for what was anticipated to be a five-day jury trial, 54-year-old Todd Alan Kendall,...
WOLF
Libraries hosting banned book week to show books should not be censored
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — The American Library Association says more than 16-hundred books have either been banned or restricted in some way. Most of these books are allegedly directly related to people of color and those associated with the L-G-B-T-Q-Plus community. Several books that are banned today, are common....
WOLF
Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault charge following weekend stabbing
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A 20-year-old Sunbury man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man on Sunday Night. According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, officers were dispatched to 6th and Reagan streets around 7 PM for a reported stabbing. At the scene,...
Comments / 0