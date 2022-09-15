STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through a car dealership in Monroe County this afternoon, multiple crews were on scene for hours battling the blaze. “I saw some smoke and I was looking and then I heard a couple of pops that must have been the oil drums going up or some of the flammables, and more smoke came billowing out and then within a couple of minutes, the flames were just shooting up," said Joe Tortorelly of Stroudsburg as he describing the moment he saw a fire break out across the street from his house just before 3:30p.m.

