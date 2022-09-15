ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. Boyer’s Food Markets, 500 West Bertsch St., Lansford, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Multiple crews fight fire at Stroudsburg car dealership

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Flames tore through a car dealership in Monroe County this afternoon, multiple crews were on scene for hours battling the blaze. “I saw some smoke and I was looking and then I heard a couple of pops that must have been the oil drums going up or some of the flammables, and more smoke came billowing out and then within a couple of minutes, the flames were just shooting up," said Joe Tortorelly of Stroudsburg as he describing the moment he saw a fire break out across the street from his house just before 3:30p.m.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Berwick Native Recruited to the Space Force

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “The hiring process, it’s very selective and this is why you don’t always see too many space force advertisements or anything. They’ve been wanting the applicants to be more of someone who seeks out for it” says Staff Sergeant Francis Arnaldo.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Lebanese Heritage Festival bringing the community together in West Scranton

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WOLF) — Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church held their annual Lebanese Heritage Festival in West Scranton. The festival brings Lebanese culture together in the community. Here, people learn to connect with other and discover their rich history deep in Scranton, that originated over 100 years ago. "The people,...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Union County woman dies in single car crash Sunday

Hartley Township (Union County) - Pennsylvania State Police say a 31-year-old Mifflinburg woman died in a one-car crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, identified as Melissa Dziadzio, failed to negotiate a curve on State Route 45 in Hartley Township, causing her to go off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole. The car then went through a field, before stopping in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
