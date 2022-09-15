Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
WAPT
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
Jackson State Football Blows Away Grambling State to Remain Undefeated
Jackson State football wasted no time Saturday getting ahead and staying ahead. The Tigers dominated to a 66-point performance, but Coach Prime says he’s still looking for more out of JSU. Sports Director Blake Levine was at the game. Sports Anchor/Reporter David Edelstein shared the highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
WLBT
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the MURDER CAPITAL of America: Homicide rate up 141% from 2019 and carjackings rise 210% - as city's police staffing drops to lowest level in modern history
New Orleans overtook St. Louis as the US murder capital in the first half of this year, as the city struggles with its lowest police staffing level in modern history amid a crisis of officer morale. In the first six months of 2022, New Orleans recorded 41 murders per 100,000...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
Comments / 0