Benton County, AR

5NEWS

Arkansas court forgiving fines in exchange for hygiene products

OZARK, Ark. — The 7th Judicial State District Court in Franklin County is hosting a Hygiene Product Drive for the month of September. The drive is allowing defendants to pay off their fines with tubes of toothpaste and other hygiene products. For every hygiene product donated, a $10 credit is given to defendants towards their court fines. They can donate up to 10 products, forgiving $100 dollars in fines.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
KHBS

Event hoping to get Arkansans registered

A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
5NEWS

Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
5NEWS

Vietnam Army veteran welcomed home after honor flight

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There was a very special welcome home at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) for a Vietnam Army veteran returning home from his honor flight to Washington D.C. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Veterans, family, and friends crowded XNA to welcome home 88-year-old Maynard Kennedy. They say they...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
