Arkansas court forgiving fines in exchange for hygiene products
OZARK, Ark. — The 7th Judicial State District Court in Franklin County is hosting a Hygiene Product Drive for the month of September. The drive is allowing defendants to pay off their fines with tubes of toothpaste and other hygiene products. For every hygiene product donated, a $10 credit is given to defendants towards their court fines. They can donate up to 10 products, forgiving $100 dollars in fines.
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered
A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Bentonville kindergartener left on school bus for nearly four hours
A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.
Rogers City Council approves body cameras for the city's police department
ROGERS, Ark. — On Tuesday, September 13, the Rogers City Council approved the purchase of body cameras for the city’s police officers. "Somewhere around $84-85,000, just the cameras alone," said Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster explaining the cost of the new body cameras. He says...
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Vietnam Army veteran welcomed home after honor flight
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There was a very special welcome home at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) for a Vietnam Army veteran returning home from his honor flight to Washington D.C. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Veterans, family, and friends crowded XNA to welcome home 88-year-old Maynard Kennedy. They say they...
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Cancer patient dies after Fayetteville VA health facility delayed care, investigation finds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After an investigation, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville was found to have failed to properly schedule a cancer patient's treatment. According to a report released by the VA Office of the Inspector General (OIG), an independent organization that investigates VA programs,...
Roughly 500 Beaver Lake landowners would be impacted by Army Corps of Engineers acquisition
ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to buy land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around Beaver Lake, who have all been notified. On average, the Corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each landowner.
Hispanic Heritage Month | Events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we want to highlight some neat things happening here in the community. In Northwest Arkansas there are quite a few events throughout the month but some of the big ones are on Saturday, Sept. 17:. On Sept. 26th the City...
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
