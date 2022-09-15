Read full article on original website
WOLF
PennDOT says crashes, injuries, fatalities decrease at PA roundabouts
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While they aren’t the...
WOLF
Upcoming lane restrictions on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday that there will be a lane restriction of I-81 northbound between mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre tonight through Thursday. The lane restriction will take place nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM to perform bridge repairs. Motorists can check road conditions...
WOLF
The Volpe Report | State Rep. Greg Rothman
State Rep. Greg Rothman was elected to represent the people of the 87th Legislative District in Cumberland County in a special election on Aug. 4, 2015. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. Rothman is Chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Insurance, Liquor Control and Transportation committees. He is also a deputy chairman for House Policy Committee.
WOLF
Fetterman holds campaign event in Scranton with other Democratic elected officials
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U-S Senate John Fetterman was in northeast P-A to rally up support for Democrats. He was joined by Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright ,among others. Fetterman along with other Democratic elected officials here in Pennsylvania each took...
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre holds its 5th annual Multicultural Parade and Festival
Wilkes-Barre held their fifth annual multicultural parade and festival today at the Public Square. The event featured a variety of food and merchandise vendors, each displaying their own cultures. There were also live singing and dancing cultural performances on the main stage. Wilkes-Barre's Public Events Director, Kirk Merchel, says the...
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
WOLF
Woman caught attempting to steal nearly $1K worth of unpaid merchandise
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after police say she walked out of Target in Wilkes-Barre Township with nearly $1,000 worth of unpaid merchandise. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 55-year-old Barbara Ann Franklin was seen walking to her white Nissan...
