State Rep. Greg Rothman was elected to represent the people of the 87th Legislative District in Cumberland County in a special election on Aug. 4, 2015. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. Rothman is Chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Insurance, Liquor Control and Transportation committees. He is also a deputy chairman for House Policy Committee.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO