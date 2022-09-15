ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WOLF

PennDOT says crashes, injuries, fatalities decrease at PA roundabouts

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While they aren’t the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Upcoming lane restrictions on I-81 northbound

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday that there will be a lane restriction of I-81 northbound between mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre tonight through Thursday. The lane restriction will take place nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM to perform bridge repairs. Motorists can check road conditions...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

The Volpe Report | State Rep. Greg Rothman

State Rep. Greg Rothman was elected to represent the people of the 87th Legislative District in Cumberland County in a special election on Aug. 4, 2015. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. Rothman is Chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Insurance, Liquor Control and Transportation committees. He is also a deputy chairman for House Policy Committee.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre holds its 5th annual Multicultural Parade and Festival

Wilkes-Barre held their fifth annual multicultural parade and festival today at the Public Square. The event featured a variety of food and merchandise vendors, each displaying their own cultures. There were also live singing and dancing cultural performances on the main stage. Wilkes-Barre's Public Events Director, Kirk Merchel, says the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre woman faces 3 felony retail theft charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she committed multiple thefts in stores throughout Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested 42-year-old Mary Elizabeth Tooley after Wegman's Loss Prevention reported that she had been in the store...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

