EA CEO Thinks Confusion Over Call Of Duty's Future Can Help Battlefield Succeed
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said the ongoing confusion about the future of Call of Duty, and specifically if it will become an Xbox-only franchise, could help EA's Battlefield series soar higher. During a Goldman Sachs speaking event recently, Wilson said Battlefield being a multiplatform game made for Xbox,...
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
Deathloop Will Join PlayStation Plus And Get Some Golden Additions
Deathloop is now coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on September 20. To celebrate, the game is getting a golden makeover in the Goldenloop update. The launch on Xbox Game Pass was announced alongside the game's Xbox port, but the game's addition to the PS Plus roster is an additional surprise. To be clear, Deathloop is not in PS Plus's monthly roster of free games. Rather, it's available via the Extra and Premium tier game catalogs. This means if you are on the Essential PlayStation Plus plan, you will not have access to Deathloop.
Modern Warfare 2019: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and controversies surrounding the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. From Santa Claus to giant teddy bears, Infinity Ward went no hold barred into their easter eggs for Modern Warfare 2019. Although Call of Duty Games can get a reputation for being “thrown together” because of their yearly release schedule, the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare proves that Infinity Ward could put together a new style of Call of Duty game with a well planned year full of map, modes, and weapon releases. The level of detail, fun, and goofy secrets throughout the game elevate the entire experience to something more than just “another Call of Duty game.” In fact, The animations and attention to detail were so well done that both Call of Duty Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard kept the same animations. It’s been a blast uncovering the intricacies and secrets of development and the controversies and hidden treasures surrounding the game itself.
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta-- Best Perks And How They Work
Infinity Ward is wrapping up a PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The crossplay beta weekend is coming up, and we're highlighting all the perks available in the game. Modern Warfare 2 makes some pretty significant changes to Call of Duty's perk system, so we're going to break down everything you need to know about using perks this year.
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
PS5 With Detachable Hard Drive Coming In 2023 - Report
A new version of the PlayStation 5 will be released in 2023 featuring a detachable disk drive, according to a new report from Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming. Henderson reported that the console will launch about a year from now in September 2023. Sources told the site that this new model of the PS5 has been in production since the PS5 launched in November 2020.
The Best Deals At GameStop This Week: Save On Games, Accessories, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. GameStop is offering more than great price cuts on video games this week, as you'll also find a slew of controllers, headsets, monitors, and even a powerful gaming laptop on sale. As usual, most of these listings don't mention an end date for the savings, but most of these deals probably end on Saturday.
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
GTA 6 Leak and Gameplay Details, Explained | GameSpot News
Well, what else is there to talk about? The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak. How did it happen? What was in it? What is Rockstar’s response? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest leak the gaming industry has ever seen. Now, before we get into this,...
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar Responds, Says Work Will "Continue As Planned"
Rockstar Games has officially responded to the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak from over the weekend, saying it "suffered a network intrusion" that allowed someone to access game assets. In a statement posted on Twitter, Rockstar said an "unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our...
Legendary modder works to bring all Unreal Engine games to VR
Virtual Reality is one of the coolest and most functional current next steps in gaming. Putting players into these virtual worlds, having them look around, move their arms, and sometimes even their whole bodies can really enhance the experience. Simple games can feel wondrous, Fast paced games are exhilarating, and scary games discover a whole new level of terrifying. But developing for VR is a tonne of work, and it's still kind of niche so there are far from as many games out on VR as there could be. Thankfully, once again, modders are working to help change all that.
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock, but you'll have to wait in a queue to get one. Over the past couple of months, PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles haven't been selling out nearly as fast as they once were. We're talking hours and sometimes even days before a restock sells out, which is a significant improvement over the minutes (or even seconds) we were accustomed to for the better part of two years. Still, it's been a slow couple of weeks for PS5 restocks, so if you're still looking for a console, now's your chance.
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Adds Aeldari Faction
Snowprint Studios has added a ninth faction to its mobile game Warhammer: 40,000: Tacticus. The Aeldari faction is the latest since the PvP update was introduced last month. A PvP tournament was held last month to celebrate the launch of the August update. During the tournament, Snowprint Studios announced that Calandis Tawaren, a veteran ranger, and Aethana Barantharal, an autarch, will be coming in October.
