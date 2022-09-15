Read full article on original website
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel Maven
Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland
Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
mommypoppins.com
Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families
As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
Man uses address from TV to play lottery, wins $50,000
A Maryland man who saw the same address on TV twice ended up using the number combination to play the lottery and won $50,000.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Charge Florida Man In 2006 Frederick County Cold Case Homicide
(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The accused is identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland
Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it. If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.
