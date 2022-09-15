ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Wikipedia entry for the Queen's corgis is truly horrifying

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

If there's one thing people will remember about Queen Elizabeth II it's her love for her pet Corgis .

The cute orange-and-white dogs with short legs and a long bodies became a staple of The Queen's personality .

Throughout her reign she is said to have owned more than 30 corgis which means there is a lot of history tied to the royal pets. Her love for the dogs may have inspired an entire generation of people to add their own Corgi to their family.

But apparently the innocent-looking dogs were not as beloved by some in the Palace.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter user Hannah Rose Woods pointed out a terrifying "Victims" section of the royal Corgis page on Wikipedia .

"I did not expect the Wikipedia entry for the royal corgis to become this horrifying," Woods wrote.

According to the Wikipedia page, which reference several newspaper articles from The Queen's 70-year-reign, her pet corgis were known to bite people and get into other dog fights.

According to Wikipedia, one of The Queen's corgis, named Susan, bit the royal clock winder in 1954. Susan also struck again when she bit a policeman in 1959 according to the The Calgary Herald.

Again in 1968 another corgis bit the postman leading to MP Peter Doig to request the royal staff put up a "beware of dog" sign.

The Queen also suffered a bit that required three stitches while trying to break up a fight between a few of her pets in 1991.


The corgis also got into several spats with one another and other dogs.

In 1991, a pack of The Queen's corgis killed one of her other dogs, Chipper. Another was mauled by Princess Anne's English bull terrier after the pack of corgis ran to the door to greet Princess Anne.

Since The Queen's passing, it was announced that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would look after the dogs Muick and Sandy.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Heartbreaking moment Queen's pets watched as coffin returned to Windsor

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday morning, three important members of the Queen's life watched on with sadness in their eyes. Muick and Sandy, two of the Queen's corgis sat outside Westminster Abbey as the funeral procession began.With their eyes wide and heads down, the two corgis looked sorrowful to the public. Then as the Queen's coffin rode by, Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stood off to the side, watching as she caught a glimpse of her owner for the last time. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQueen Elizabeth...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Quiz: Are these royal death traditions real or made-up?

It has been 70 years since people of the UK have had to recall the traditions and procedures set in place when a monarch dies but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are reminded of the customs used to honor Her Majesty. Some, like the period of mourning or the new sovereign delivering a speech the day of the predecessor's death are well-known traditions.Others, like declaring the day of the funeral a Bank Holiday, are not. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWe've compiled a list of 10 real, and fake, traditions used after The Queen dies....
U.K.
Indy100

James Blunt had a hilarious response to being spotted in the queue for The Queen

James Blunt might not be everyone's cup of tea when it comes to his music but there is no denying that he is very, very funny on social media even on the occasion of the Queen's death. Since it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96 on 8th September the United Kingdom has been divided over how much mourning should be forced upon the public. One of the best examples of this is now the famous 'queue' to go and see the Queen's coffin lying in state in the palace of Westminster. The huge queue could at...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

People feel bad about everyone trudging through piles of horse poop at Queen's funeral

One of the tough parts about working with animals is their unpredictable nature. At any given moment animals will run, bite, sleep, or use the bathroom - even the most prestigious ones, like the horses used in the Royal Horse Guard, aren't immune.Viewers watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession noticed that some of the guards walking behind the Royal Horse Guard were forced to walk straight through horse poop as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Royal guards are supposed to remain at attention...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doig
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Indy100

Sorry, the hunky King Charles equerry who made viewers swoon is married

Apologies in advance.The hunky equerry army officer for King Charles III, who captured the hearts of many, has been happily married to a marketing executive for over 13 years.According to an exclusive report in MailOnline, Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was also once Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard and is now serving King Charles.Known by loved ones as "Johnny," Major Thompson wed marketing manager Caroline, 44, in 2010, and they have a four-year-old son and two black labradors called Odin and Piper – an ode to his military time in Scotland.Last Saturday,...
WORLD
CNN

Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place

Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.
Indy100

Someone dropped a piece of paper at the Queen's funeral and everyone feels really bad for him

Billions of people around the world tuned in to watch the Queen’s funeral, and despite all the tributes and recognisable faces in the congregation it was a piece of paper that people seemed to be most focused on.Social media users have been quick to post about one tiny detail from the service which saw a bishop drop a scrap of paper. The item fell down onto the floor close to the Queen's coffin, and it quickly became one of the most talked about things on Twitter.One wrote: “That piece of A5 paper is going to haunt whoever dropped it for...
U.K.
Indy100

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Royal Corgis#Uk#Dog#Quee
Indy100

The viewing figures expected for the Queen's funeral are truly mindblowing

The Queen's funeral is taking place today (September 19) and it is anticipated to be "the biggest live TV event in history," with 4.1 billion people predicted to watch the occasion.After 70 years on the throne, the oldest and longest reigning British monarch passed away in Balmoral on September 8, and after lying-in-state for six days (14-19 September) in Westminister Hall, her funeral service will begin at 11 am at Westminster Abbey.Coverage of the state funeral will air on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky News, ITV (and ITV's main channels including the ITV Hub), as well as international...
U.K.
Indy100

Kirsty Young on the verge of tears at end of Queen's funeral has finished everyone

BBC presenter Kirsty Young was on the brink of crying as she movingly spoke at the end of the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - and it brought viewers to tears.On Monday (19 September), as the late monarch was carried throughout the streets of London, Young spoke about the Queen's reign."The Queen's funeral has surely exemplified her reign. She united us in one final act of togetherness. Unifying the United Kingdom - and indeed the world beyond in respect, ceremony and significance," she said in the clip uploaded to Twitter."As a very young woman, she formally said her whole...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What is a catafalque?

The lengthy queue to pay tribute to the late Queen lying-in-state has astonished members of the public, but one peculiar word – catafalque – is also leaving people awestruck.UK searches for the term surged last night, after it was reported a man had been arrested over a “disturbance” at Westminster Hall, where the late monarch’s coffin has been placed for mourners to pay their respects.The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday, with a spokesperson for the UK parliament saying in a statement: “We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved...
U.K.
Indy100

People are impressed that King Charles, 73, was able to march the full procession

Mourners flocked to the streets of London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The coffin left Westminster Abbey earlier today on a mile-long public procession with King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family walking behind the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.They travelled along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill, and ended at London’s Wellington Arch.The coffin was then transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle, where a committal...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

King Charles laughs after woman on tour hands him pen 'just in case'

King Charles III was handed a pen during his trip to Wales by a royal fan after going viral for his leaky pen outburst earlier this week.As the King greeted well-wishers in Cardiff, one of them gave him the pen and said "just in case" he experiences any future pen problems.It appeared the gift went down a treat with the King who saw the funny side of the moment as he accepted the pen while having a chuckle and went on to greet more people in the crowd in the Welsh capital as part of a tour around the devolved...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

People are flogging their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen for £500

Capitalism meets collective grief meets the monarchy latest: people are selling their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen lying in state.Grifters have taken to Ebay to sell the wristbands which are needed to hold people's place in the long lasting queues.A Twitter account has seen one going for as much as £500, while others are soaring past £300 on the platform.But a spokesperson from Ebay said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.” \u201cRespect.\u201d — GrieveWatch (@GrieveWatch) ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

'We met in the queue' has become the internet's new favourite meme

After two strangers met in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, hit it off, and decided to meet up to watch the funeral together, an interview with the pair went viral.The queuers, Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from Channel 4 News.Jack said: “We’ve been with each other throughout the whole thing. We’ve actually got loads of things in common.“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”Meanwhile, Zoe added that meeting Jack and others was a “blessing in disguise”, with her time in...
INTERNET
Indy100

Asparagus fortune teller says Prince William will be King next year and Boris Johnson will return as PM

A fortune teller who predicted the Queen’s death using asparagus says King Charles will hand over to Prince William next year – and Boris Johnson will return as PM.Jemima Packington is the world's only Asparamancer and says she sees the future by tossing spears in the air and interpreting how they land.She famously foresaw Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family.Tragically, one of her most poignant 2022 predictions proved correct when Her Majesty Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle last Thursday (8th September).Sign up to our free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

David Beckham joined Queen's queue at 2am and people think he's dressed as a Peaky Blinder

David Beckham joined the huge queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at 2am in the morning.However, some people believe the former England star's mourning clothes made him look more like an extra from the TV show Peaky Blinders.Beckham, who was spotted by Sky News, was wearing a dark flat cap, suit, and tie with shoes to match in Victoria Gardens. \u201cDavid Beckham OBE has joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State.\n\nLike everybody else, he will have to wait in line for at least 14...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

King Charles stopped by man saying 'while we struggle to heat homes we have to pay for your parade'

King Charles III met well-wishers in Cardiff on a tour on Friday but was heckled by one member of the public about the ongoing cost of living crisis and taxpayers' money.The new King was in the Welsh capital as part of his tour visiting the devolved nations, and while one fan gifted His Majesty a pen another person decided to confront him on the issues of the day."While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade," the protester said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThen someone who appeared to be the king's bodyguard...
U.K.
Indy100

King Charles has finally found a pen he doesn't hate

King Charles III appeared to have brought his own pen to a Welsh cathedral to avoid any further mishaps. The new King and the Queen Consort paid a visit to Llandaff Cathedral to attend a prayer and reflection service for his late mother and longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. During the last stop of their tour of the four nations, Charles and Camilla signed the visitors' book and luckily, there were no awkward encounters with the pen. One person commented, "I feel so much joy and amusement each time I watch King Charles interact with a pen now. Legend.""Lovely,"...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Conspiracy about King Charles's bodyguards using fake hands spreads on TikTok

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, but some people are fixated on bizarre new conspiracy theory on social media which says King Charles III's bodyguards are using fake hands.Viewers on TikTok apparently believe the bodyguards are placing prosthetic arms in their sleeves before placing their real hands on concealed weapons inside their suits.Jason, who goes by @jase_the_ace on the platform, shared a video of the King and his bodyguards outside chatting with people outside Buckingham Palace.The video zeroed in on the hands of the guards."King Charles security... Do some have fake arms, hands on guns?" the onscreen text...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy