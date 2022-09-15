Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It may come as a surprise, but tornado sirens are not intended to warn people who are indoors that a tornado may be approaching. Instead, they are only intended to warn people who are outdoors. This I learned after a recent tornado struck my area, and the residents in my town cried out to our town officials, upset that they had not heard the sirens go off while sleeping soundly in their beds, and in turn had found their families in danger.

WEATHER ・ 13 HOURS AGO