Garyville, LA

WDSU

Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department responds to church fire in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire in Tremé on Monday. According to NOFD, a church caught on fire at 1301 Philip St. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans injures 2 Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured two people on Sunday morning. According to police, two men sustained gunshot wounds around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Both victims were transported to a local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area

On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

