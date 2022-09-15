Read full article on original website
WDSU
Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department responds to church fire in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire in Tremé on Monday. According to NOFD, a church caught on fire at 1301 Philip St. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported. No other information is currently available.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
1-Year-Old Died, 2 Others Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle crash near Pumplin center road in Tangipahoa parish that claimed a life and injured two others. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans injures 2 Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured two people on Sunday morning. According to police, two men sustained gunshot wounds around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Both victims were transported to a local...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Car crashes into train; officials responding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
Coast Guard: Collision ends in barges run aground near Port Allen
A call went out at about 12:30 of a collision of the Creole Crusader and the Jack Odom vessels near mile marker 43.5.
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Menteur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
NOLA.com
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area
On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
36-Year-Old Chad Lee Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lafourche Parish (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life. The crash happened on Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th street.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
Northshore cops are working to determine what led to a woman losing control of her SUV along I-12 in St. Tammany Parish, and her dying as a result of the crash.
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
