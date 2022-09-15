A Ghostbusters screening under the stars turned into a brief Ivan Reitman memorial in Los Angeles on Saturday. As the crowd settled on the lawn at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Jason Reitman was welcomed to a microphone to introduce his late father's 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis. Jason kicked off his speech to the Cinespia crowd recounting how his father's parents escaped the Holocaust when Ivan was just a toddler, having to show a border patrolman that their child was circumcised to prove they were Jewish and eligible for exile. He then chronicled his dad's early love of storytelling, enjoying puppet shows while growing up in Canada before becoming a camp counselor — an experience that would inspire his 1979 breakout film Meatballs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO