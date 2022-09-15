Read full article on original website
Henry Silva, Ocean's Eleven and Johnny Cool actor, dies at 95
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in hundreds of films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, died Sept. 14 in California. He was 95. His son Scott confirmed his death, at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills...
Jason Reitman honors dad Ivan at Ghostbusters screening: 'Laugh loud enough for him to hear it in heaven'
A Ghostbusters screening under the stars turned into a brief Ivan Reitman memorial in Los Angeles on Saturday. As the crowd settled on the lawn at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Jason Reitman was welcomed to a microphone to introduce his late father's 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis. Jason kicked off his speech to the Cinespia crowd recounting how his father's parents escaped the Holocaust when Ivan was just a toddler, having to show a border patrolman that their child was circumcised to prove they were Jewish and eligible for exile. He then chronicled his dad's early love of storytelling, enjoying puppet shows while growing up in Canada before becoming a camp counselor — an experience that would inspire his 1979 breakout film Meatballs.
Get an exclusive look at 'My Monkey Grifter,' the Documentary Now! parody of My Octopus Teacher
If you're a documentary filmmaker, there are two major accolades you can receive. One, of course, is winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and taking home that iconic gold statuette. The other is being parodied on Documentary Now!, IFC's absurd comedy series that lampoons some of the most iconic docs of all time. The Netflix film My Octopus Teacher became an Oscar winner in 2021, winning for its intimate (and occasionally unsettling) exploration of a man's friendship with a wild octopus. Now, it's landing that second honor, with a parody episode in Documentary Now!'s upcoming season.
Kevin Smith says Dogma is being held hostage by Harvey Weinstein, 'the devil himself'
Kevin Smith's Dogma, a religious satire centered on two fallen angels who hatch a plan to return to heaven after being cast out by God, is being held hostage by "the devil himself," the filmmaker says. By the devil, Smith means disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently behind bars...
Steven Spielberg's Fabelmans, Daniel Radcliffe's Weird win TIFF People's Choice and Oscars hopes
The race to the Oscars just got a new front-running Best Picture contender in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. Crafted as a semi-autobiographical account of his formative years as a budding filmmaker, The Fabelmans won the TIFF People's Choice Award Sunday at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, taking a prize that has gone to 10 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees — including Nomadland, Green Book, and 12 Years a Slave — across the last 10 years.
What to expect from The Voice, Love Is Blind, Bachelor in Paradise, and more reality shows this fall
Whether it's a singing competition, a home restoration show, a bunch of singles trying to find love, or something else entirely, sometimes, you just need a little reality television in your life. As EW continues to roll out our 2022 Fall TV Preview, we've got intel on eight of the reality shows we're most excited about watching this fall.
The Woman King reigns at the box office with $19 million debut
Viola Davis' historical epic The Woman King reigned supreme at the weekend box office. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's drama about the true story of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey between the 17th to 19th centuries, debuted at No. 1 with $19 million across 3,765 North American theaters, according to Comscore.
Here's why Sandra Oh was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Sharp-eyed viewers of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday may have picked out actress Sandra Oh in the congregation at Westminster Abbey among the royal family members and political leaders from around the world in attendance. Why was the Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve star present? Oh was part of...
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown wants to fix America's relationships with new talk show
Karamo Brown, the show's culture expert, they expect some kind of catharsis by the end of his therapy sessions with makeover subjects. A happy ending. But not all conflicts have those. On the first day of filming his self-titled daytime talk show at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut in...
Industry bosses break down that season 2 finale shocker
In the Industry season 2 finale, Eric fires Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) after revealing to the powers at be at Pierpoint that her college diploma is forged. "Eric fed them that information. He was the person in the conception of the show that was hiding this secret for her, and he's now turned the secret back on her," co-creator Mickey Down tells EW.
Funny, girl: Lea Michele joins TikTok, gets in on the joke about her not being able to read
Lea Michele may be sitting out performances of Funny Girl, but she still wants to be in on the joke. Michele just joined TikTok and tipped her Fanny Brice hat to the persistent conspiracy theory that the ex-Glee star is illiterate. Michele posted a clip using some old iconic Keeping...
Kelly Clarkson's Walk of Fame induction was an American Idol reunion
Kelly Clarkson will always be the OG American Idol winner, and now she's got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to back it up. Twenty years after being crowned the winner of the reality singing competition's inaugural season, Clarkson reunited with Idol judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson at her Walk of Fame induction ceremony Monday.
Woody Allen is not retiring after all
Woody Allen has no plans to retire, despite a recent report that the embattled filmmaker was vacating the director's chair. The 86-year-old was in the midst of working on his 50th production while on location in France when he was quoted by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia as stating he intended to step away from making films and focus more on writing. "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing," he's quoted as saying.
Nope stars horse around in new blooper reel
Writer-director Jordan Peele's sci-fi-horror film Nope may be an out-and-out terrifying experience, but the cast still managed to have fun making it. Want proof? Check out the exclusive blooper reel above to see Keke Palmer, a brilliant improviser, having some trouble running through her lines, and Daniel Kaluuya discovering that his horse has no intention of moving (other bodily matters are more pressing).
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are present at Windsor Castle for her burial
Queen Elizabeth II's dogged devotion to her country is well-accounted for, and on the day of her funeral, two of her most loyal subjects were present to hammer that home. A photo released from the grounds shows two members of the royal staff holding the Queen's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, on leashes. The corgis lounge outside awaiting the arrival of their former owner, and it seems they will be present for the final phases of her funeral proceedings, including her committal service.
NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i premiere crossover recap: The Raven gets his wings pinned
Welcome to season 20 of NCIS! We pick up exactly where we left off in May: Parker's (Gary Cole) on the run with his possibly treacherous ex thanks to the Raven's plot to frame him. FBI Deputy Director Sweeney's (Erik Passoja) still keen to capture Parker, but the team covers...
9-1-1 showrunner breaks down those big season 6 premiere moments — and that final shocker
9-1-1 started out season 6 with a bang — one induced by a blimp, to be exact. The Fox first-responder drama guest starred Gabrielle Carteris as a blimp co-pilot who luckily survives a crash into a sports stadium, but the latest episode didn't center on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Instead, as promised by showrunner Kristen Reidel, the writers set out to "have more fun with the show" and "focus on our core characters."
Young choir singer praised for ‘putting his soul’ into performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A young choir vocalist has been praised for “putting his soul” into his performance, while singing at a service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey to lay the late monarch to rest. The state funeral was led by King Charles III.During the Orders of Service, multiple musical performances took place with hymns and psalms sung by different choirs, including the Choir of Westminster Abbey. As the Queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, the group sang the The five Sentences, which features lines of scripture set to music and has...
Fabien Frankel shows Criston Cole's true nature on House of the Dragon: He 'changes a great deal'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5. Fabien Frankel, the England-born actor behind Ser Criston Cole on House of the Dragon, thinks he understands the character a whole lot more these days on the press tour for the show than he did when he shot it back in 2021. The really good journalists, likely the ones completely steeped in the lore of Game of Thrones, will ask the kind of questions that leave him with far more enlightened answers for when he has to chime in for the next interview.
