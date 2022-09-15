Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County. The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17. Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community. Pontotoc County...
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Red Bay woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man charged for the murder of his mother
A Mississippi man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of his mother. 24-year-old Taylor Wilbanks of Corinth was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday for the murder of Tracy Lynn Roberts who disappeared on Aug. 17. Her body was found in the area of Holly Springs National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Man facing federal charges after stealing then crashing plane into Mississippi field
A man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart as he flew over Mississippi earlier this month. According to ABC News, 29-year-old Cory Patterson was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane crash-landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
wcbi.com
Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
Man who reportedly threatened to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart appears in court
The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart appeared in federal court on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Cory Patterson, of Tupelo, appeared in federal court on Wednesday. On Sept. 3, Patterson, who worked at the Tupelo Regional Airport, reportedly stole...
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
WAAY-TV
Woman dies in Colbert County motorcycle crash
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque says a 38-year-old female died in a motorcycle wreck on Friday night. It happened at Cornelius Landing. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Cassandra Seal.
desotocountynews.com
Cross country teams run in Saltillo, Huntsville, Ala.
Photo: Hernando cross country runners are shown after their efforts at the Saltillo Invitational meet Saturday in Saltillo. (Duane Case/Twitter) DeSoto Central had the best team finish among DeSoto County schools and Graham Weiss of Hernando led county runners with a second-place finish of cross country runners in the Saltillo Invitational 4A/5A/6A meet Saturday.
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
WBBJ
District responds after video surfaces of Trenton principal using racial slur
JACKSON, Tenn. — One middle school principal is under fire for using a racial slur while speaking to students. It was the end of a school week and beginning of the day. Friday morning, September 16, the principal of Trenton Rosenwald Middle School was addressing recent behavior in the school.
Mississippi convenience store clerk shot in head; robbery suspect arrested in connection with death
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a convenience store clerk in the head leaving him to die during a robbery Sunday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tupelo police were notified of an injured person at the Chevron at 2841 Cliff Gookin (corner of Cliff Gookin and Thomas). Officers...
Comments / 0