WVNews
Short workweek for WVU prior to its Thursday night clash at Virginia Tech
West Virginia is dealing with a condensed workweek, as it prepares for Thursday night’s showdown at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). “On a short week, everything is hurried,” noted WVU coach Neal Brown, whose 1-2 squad will face off with the 2-1 Hokies in Blacksburg. “As coaches, you like to get into a routine, so we’re out of our routine.”
WVNews
Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup
After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
WVNews
'Video game' run by Webster garners Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Deshawn Webster was credited with 55 yards on a fourth-quarter quarter touchdown run against the Liberty Mountaineers, but he covered a lot more ground than that. Webster took a pitch from quarterback Kaden Humphreys on the right side, cut back towards...
WVNews
The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy
Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
WVNews
Lanham, George bring home Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Notre Dame fell to Clay-Battelle on senior night last Monday, you couldn’t blame Zyla Lanham for that. The Irish standout had a phenomenal 29 kills in the match and added 12 assists and nine digs for good measure.
WVNews
Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
WVNews
WVNews
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVNews
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
WVNews
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
WVNews
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
WVNews
Tristan Lynn Wiant
JANE LEW- Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh.
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
