Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Short workweek for WVU prior to its Thursday night clash at Virginia Tech

West Virginia is dealing with a condensed workweek, as it prepares for Thursday night’s showdown at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). “On a short week, everything is hurried,” noted WVU coach Neal Brown, whose 1-2 squad will face off with the 2-1 Hokies in Blacksburg. “As coaches, you like to get into a routine, so we’re out of our routine.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup

After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

'Video game' run by Webster garners Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Deshawn Webster was credited with 55 yards on a fourth-quarter quarter touchdown run against the Liberty Mountaineers, but he covered a lot more ground than that. Webster took a pitch from quarterback Kaden Humphreys on the right side, cut back towards...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Lanham, George bring home Athlete of Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Notre Dame fell to Clay-Battelle on senior night last Monday, you couldn’t blame Zyla Lanham for that. The Irish standout had a phenomenal 29 kills in the match and added 12 assists and nine digs for good measure.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson

After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame

Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Tristan Lynn Wiant

JANE LEW- Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh.
CAMDEN, WV

