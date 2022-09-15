Lane Kiffin hilariously trolled Mike Locksley during 'low point' in former Alabama assistant's career

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO