Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

City of Belleview hosting final Friday Foodie Fest of 2022

The City of Belleview will host the final installment of this year’s Friday Foodie Fest on September 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road). Ten food trucks will be at the park for the duration of the event, including Backstage Grill and Concessions, Curbside Cuisine, Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, On A Roll, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, The Smoked Biscuit Company, The Cream Queen, LLC, Kona Ice Ocala, and Ginger Sisters Pie Co.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ocala-news.com

Third annual Give4Marion begins on September 20

The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will kick off its Give4Marion event this week, and nonprofit organizations across Ocala, Marion County, and surrounding communities will be taking part in the 33-hour fundraising campaign. The third annual Give4Marion event will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, and it will...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Country/gospel singer Josh Turner will perform at The Sharon

Country/gospel singer Josh Turner will perform songs from a new Christmas album in December at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. Tickets on can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229. Turner’s most treasured childhood holiday memories are of listening to Randy Travis’ “An Old...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset Over Marco Polo Village In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunset over Marco Polo Village in Ocala. Thanks to William Schmautz for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Turtle Family At Silver Springs State Park

This family of turtles was spotted climbing a log at Silver Springs State Park during a glass bottom boat tour. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Kathryn Sullivan

Kathryn “Kaye” Sullivan, 81, of Ocala, Florida passed away Thursday, Sept. 1st. Kathryn was born March 27, 1941, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathryn met her husband, Mel in 1967 and they married August 14th, 1975. They moved to Florida in 1980 and never looked back. Widowed in 1996 Kathryn dedicated her life to her family. (Both 2 and 4 legged)
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jamie Louie Adams Jr.

Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages

The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon. The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from...
THE VILLAGES, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit

Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate

A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
LADY LAKE, FL

