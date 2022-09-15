Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview hosting final Friday Foodie Fest of 2022
The City of Belleview will host the final installment of this year’s Friday Foodie Fest on September 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road). Ten food trucks will be at the park for the duration of the event, including Backstage Grill and Concessions, Curbside Cuisine, Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, On A Roll, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, The Smoked Biscuit Company, The Cream Queen, LLC, Kona Ice Ocala, and Ginger Sisters Pie Co.
WCJB
Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
villages-news.com
Bobby Blackmon to headline local blues concert with food trucks, beer and wine
Popular entertainer Bobby Blackmon will headline a local blues concert later this month with food trucks, beer and wine. The event will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lady Lake Soccer Complex on Rolling Acres Road. Admission is free. In addition to Blackmon, Packrat’s Smokehouse...
ocala-news.com
Sunset Sky After Rain In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
A late afternoon rain led to a colorful sunsetting sky in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Third annual Give4Marion begins on September 20
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will kick off its Give4Marion event this week, and nonprofit organizations across Ocala, Marion County, and surrounding communities will be taking part in the 33-hour fundraising campaign. The third annual Give4Marion event will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, and it will...
villages-news.com
Country/gospel singer Josh Turner will perform at The Sharon
Country/gospel singer Josh Turner will perform songs from a new Christmas album in December at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. Tickets on can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229. Turner’s most treasured childhood holiday memories are of listening to Randy Travis’ “An Old...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
ocala-news.com
Sunset Over Marco Polo Village In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset over Marco Polo Village in Ocala. Thanks to William Schmautz for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Turtle Family At Silver Springs State Park
This family of turtles was spotted climbing a log at Silver Springs State Park during a glass bottom boat tour. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Kathryn Sullivan
Kathryn “Kaye” Sullivan, 81, of Ocala, Florida passed away Thursday, Sept. 1st. Kathryn was born March 27, 1941, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathryn met her husband, Mel in 1967 and they married August 14th, 1975. They moved to Florida in 1980 and never looked back. Widowed in 1996 Kathryn dedicated her life to her family. (Both 2 and 4 legged)
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more than 50 locations, including 1 locally
SANFORD, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closure of more than 50 stores – and one of them is in Central Florida. The store in Sanford on Towne Center Boulevard is set to close. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company is...
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
villages-news.com
Jamie Louie Adams Jr.
Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
Orlando Health to close and redevelop this hospital campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando Health plans to close and redevelop South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. The nonprofit health system — with over $8 billion in assets and $4.6...
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
villages-news.com
More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages
The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon. The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit
Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
villages-news.com
Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate
A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
