wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation
One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Whether WWE Has Changed Under New Leadership
WWE's new regime of power is in full swing at this point, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the role of Chief Content Officer. But does a seasoned veteran like Dolph Ziggler see any difference in how things are ran behind the scenes?
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul as things get heated in press conference after it's announced they'll headline WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia
WWE held a press conference Saturday to announce the main event of it's Crown Jewel event and things got heated towards the end of the presser. Rumors and speculation had began running rampant during the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impulsive.
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
Photos Of The Undertaker's New Custom Built Home Gym
The Undertaker is determined to remain in shape even in retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media recently to share a video and several photos of his brand new custom-built home gym, which features his iconic Deadman emblem imprinted onto various pieces of equipment. The Deadman credited...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names His WWE Mount Rushmore
When it comes to immortalizing wrestlers in granite, Booker T has a few thoughts on who could be honored in the WWE version of Mount Rushmore. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion fielded a viewer question on his "Hall of Fame" podcast asking which superstars he would pick for a WWE Mount Rushmore. He started his consideration by eliminating himself.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes How He Expects Triple H To Book WWE
Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE, stepping away from all his roles within the company. Since McMahon announced his retirement, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has had his contract terminated amid investigations into hush money paid by McMahon to silence sexual misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the co-CEOS of WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is leading the company's creative direction as its Chief Content Officer. On "DDP Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page described how he expects Triple H to book WWE moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Driving Herself To Hospital
Trish Stratus recently underwent successful surgery to remove her appendix. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed via social media that she drove herself to the hospital after experiencing "a nagging pain" in her lower right quadrant. Upon reaching the hospital, Stratus discovered that her appendix was about to burst and...
wrestlinginc.com
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Discusses Vince McMahon Stepping Down From WWE And His Relationship With Him
WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was a longtime staple of the company, but the ebullient wrestling legend is somewhat circumspect when it comes to the subject of Vince McMahon. "Oh, I don't talk to Vince too much," said Duggan in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. "I never...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (09/19) - Mascara Dorada Vs. Serpentico, Frankie Kazarian Vs. Jora Johl, Skye Blue In Action And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 19, 2022!. Mascara Dorada will be making his AEW debut against Serpentico. Dorada is best known for his time with WWE, where he wrestled under the name Gran Metalik in the Cruiserweight Division and the tag team division (as part of Lucha House Party alongside Lince Dorado and Kalisto). He briefly won the 24/7 Championship on the November 10, 2020 episode of "Raw" before being granted his release in November of the following year.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled
D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.
