ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO