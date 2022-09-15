Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Group hopes to inspire interest in the dulcimer
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An instrument unique to Appalachia is finding its way into the laps of more musicians in our area. The Roanoke Valley Dulcimer Group has been meeting together once a month since 2014 to share music and prepare for shows. “It is a traditional Appalachian instrument, but...
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season
(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period. Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home has tips on raising readers
(WDBJ) - Looking for tips on how to develop reading skills and interest in your kids?. On Monday’s Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Julie Phillips, director of Botetourt County Libraries, discussing why the public library provides so many services for families and young children, as well as a program called “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten.”
WDBJ7.com
Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cattle Baron’s Ball is coming in October, supporting the American Cancer Society. It’s sold out, but you can still donate online or become a sponsor for the cancer society. Watch the video to see organizer Chuck Baker stop by 7@four with more info.
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns continue to grow as bus delays at Roanoke City Public Schools continue to happen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents are getting more concerned over continued bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools. Parents told WDBJ7 the issues started in the first few weeks of school. But that was nearly a month ago, and bus delays are still happening. “This is the biggest issue I’ve...
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Eight arrested in Bedford County drug bust
Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug roundup resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including one from Huddleston, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were charged and arrested...
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Bud Foster talks Hokies at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lunch Pail Defense was well-represented at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club, with Bud Foster making an appearance Monday at the Salem Civic Center. Tech’s longtime defensive coordinator under Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente, Foster now serves as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.
WSLS
E.C. Glass students have late dismissal due to lockdown, search
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:. Lynchburg officials said that the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m. during a presser held on Monday evening. You can watch the Q&A portion of the press conference here. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Southwest Virginia high school is on lockdown due to a suspicious...
WSET
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
West Virginia church makes apple butter for a good cause
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
