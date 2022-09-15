ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Group hopes to inspire interest in the dulcimer

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An instrument unique to Appalachia is finding its way into the laps of more musicians in our area. The Roanoke Valley Dulcimer Group has been meeting together once a month since 2014 to share music and prepare for shows. “It is a traditional Appalachian instrument, but...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season

(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period. Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home has tips on raising readers

(WDBJ) - Looking for tips on how to develop reading skills and interest in your kids?. On Monday’s Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Julie Phillips, director of Botetourt County Libraries, discussing why the public library provides so many services for families and young children, as well as a program called “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten.”
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Alleghany County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cattle Baron’s Ball is coming in October, supporting the American Cancer Society. It’s sold out, but you can still donate online or become a sponsor for the cancer society. Watch the video to see organizer Chuck Baker stop by 7@four with more info.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hall
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Eight arrested in Bedford County drug bust

Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug roundup resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including one from Huddleston, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were charged and arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids
WDBJ7.com

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bud Foster talks Hokies at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lunch Pail Defense was well-represented at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club, with Bud Foster making an appearance Monday at the Salem Civic Center. Tech’s longtime defensive coordinator under Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente, Foster now serves as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass students have late dismissal due to lockdown, search

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:. Lynchburg officials said that the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m. during a presser held on Monday evening. You can watch the Q&A portion of the press conference here. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Southwest Virginia high school is on lockdown due to a suspicious...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia church makes apple butter for a good cause

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy