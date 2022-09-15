ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsford, VT

Comments / 4

Related
compassvermont.com

Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Mendon

MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
MENDON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
City
Pittsford, VT
Local
Vermont Business
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently

I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmp#Trucks#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Ev#Green Mountain Power
VTDigger

Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington

South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, September 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!. Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
RANDOLPH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
WCAX

A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington

For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

BTV Airport in need of TSA workers

The Burlington International Airport is in need of TSA workers. The Transportation Security Administration held a recruiting event in South Burlington on Saturday, September 17 in an effort to hire more transportation security officers at the airport. Attendees were given presentations on the roles available and some even participated on on-the site interviews. “As with […]
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
WCAX

Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy