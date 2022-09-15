Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont partners clearing final legal hurdles to take over Burlington’s CityPlace project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The long-stalled CityPlace project in downtown Burlington could clear a legal hurdle this week. CityPlace developer Dave Farrington says the final legal hurdle has been resolved with a handshake deal. Back in May, it was announced that phase 1 of the CityPlace project would be sold...
WCAX
What construction could look like in Burlington’s Railyard Enterprise Project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are getting a look at what the construction of a key connection in Burlington’s South End could look like. This part of the South End redevelopment is called the Railyard Enterprise Project because of its proximity to the railyard at the southern end of Battery Street in Burlington.
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
Vermonter allegedly jumps from window to escape police
While police were on the scene, the man allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and tried to run off.
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 18
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!. Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.
VTDigger
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WCAX
Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
WCAX
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
BTV Airport in need of TSA workers
The Burlington International Airport is in need of TSA workers. The Transportation Security Administration held a recruiting event in South Burlington on Saturday, September 17 in an effort to hire more transportation security officers at the airport. Attendees were given presentations on the roles available and some even participated on on-the site interviews. “As with […]
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
WCAX
Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams
Richard Blackmer, Jr., a former Shaftsbury resident, was charged with 75 felony and misdemeanor counts in what police described as a multistate scheme that spanned years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams.
