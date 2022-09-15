ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Hanover-Horton runner Rogan Melling takes Athlete of the Week vote

JACKSON -- Hanover-Horton cross country runner Rogan Melling has been selected as the Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area. Melling took first in his division at the Springport Invitational, and led the Comets to a first-place finish as a team. He took 51% of the vote to beat...
HORTON, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Player of Week 4

JACKSON -- Cast a vote now for the top performance on the football field of Week 4. Players from around the Jackson area were putting up big numbers, and even breaking records, in Week 4. Which one impressed you the most.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State's first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington

SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game

Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team's Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways, observations from Michigan State's loss at Washington

SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington's Union Bay but also loud chants of "go green, go white.". Michigan State drew a...
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Michigan State set to take on Tennessee in closed scrimmage

EAST LANSING – Add one more high-level opponent to Michigan State's schedule. Don't worry, this one doesn't count. The Spartans will take on Tennessee in a closed scrimmage prior to the 2022-23 season, a source confirmed. The matchup was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel. College...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Next up for Michigan: Big Ten opener against undefeated Maryland

After rolling through a very light nonconference schedule, Michigan opens Big Ten play next Saturday against an undefeated Maryland. The Terrapins improved to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 34-27 win over SMU. Maryland trailed by as many as 10 and was down 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. Taulia Tagovailoa's...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WILX-TV

Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slim betting favorite vs. Minnesota

Las Vegas is starting Michigan State as a slim favorite for its Week 4 game against Minnesota. But bettors are already moving those lines quickly. Michigan State opened at -1 on Circa Sports and -1.5 on Fanduel on Sunday for their Saturday game against the Gophers. But by early afternoon, the Spartans had become underdogs; they were plus-1 on Fanduel and plus-1.5 on Draftkings after early line movements.
EAST LANSING, MI

