MLive.com
Hanover-Horton runner Rogan Melling takes Athlete of the Week vote
JACKSON -- Hanover-Horton cross country runner Rogan Melling has been selected as the Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area. Melling took first in his division at the Springport Invitational, and led the Comets to a first-place finish as a team. He took 51% of the vote to beat...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Here’s what happened in Week 4 of high school football around Jackson
The Concord football team rallied to beat Maple Valley 18-16 on Friday. Down 16-6 in the third, Concord responded with a 47-yard Logan Lamb touchdown, followed by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Evans to Mekhi Wingfield. Evans was 13-for-22 passing for 195 yards. Lamb had 78 rushing yards while...
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Player of Week 4
JACKSON -- Cast a vote now for the top performance on the football field of Week 4. Players from around the Jackson area were putting up big numbers, and even breaking records, in Week 4. Which one impressed you the most.
MLive.com
EMU football sweeps MAC Player of the Week honors following upset of Arizona State
YPSILANTI – Following its historic win over Arizona State on Saturday, Eastern Michigan’s football players swept the Mid-American Conference West Division Player of the Week honors on Monday. Running back Samson Evans was named Offensive Player of the Week, while defensive back Kempton Shine claimed Defensive Player of...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
MLive.com
Michigan was expected to be 3-0 but the dominance is record-setting
ANN ARBOR -- Bring on the Big Ten. That’s the attitude of many Michigan fans -- and perhaps some players too, if they’re being honest -- after a nonconference schedule produced three lopsided wins.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington
SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker calls himself a ‘horse(bleep)’ coach amid Michigan State struggles
EAST LANSING – New season, familiar problem. Michigan State, which ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed last year, was torched through the air in Saturday’s 39-28 loss at Washington. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards (394 of them through three quarters), four touchdowns and...
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
MLive.com
Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game
Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team’s Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Washington
SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington’s Union Bay but also loud chants of “go green, go white.”. Michigan State drew a...
MLive.com
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: A sophomore lineman could redshirt
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 3-0 after drubbing UConn on Saturday in the nonconference finale. Next up for the Wolverines: Big Ten games, starting with Maryland this Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few of his players met with the media on Monday (Sep. 19) to discuss the season so far and what to expect in conference play.
MLive.com
Michigan State set to take on Tennessee in closed scrimmage
EAST LANSING – Add one more high-level opponent to Michigan State’s schedule. Don’t worry, this one doesn’t count. The Spartans will take on Tennessee in a closed scrimmage prior to the 2022-23 season, a source confirmed. The matchup was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel. College...
MLive.com
Next up for Michigan: Big Ten opener against undefeated Maryland
After rolling through a very light nonconference schedule, Michigan opens Big Ten play next Saturday against an undefeated Maryland. The Terrapins improved to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 34-27 win over SMU. Maryland trailed by as many as 10 and was down 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. Taulia Tagovailoa’s...
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: A closer look at Michigan State’s defensive woes vs. Washington
If the first two games of the season served as a warm-up of sorts for Michigan State, Saturday’s game at Washington served as the big test. The Spartans return home with some tough grades. Michigan State fell, 39-28, on a tough night in Seattle in which Washington’s offense moved...
Watch as Concord football players are escorted to the field by veterans
CONCORD, MI -- It was the seniors idea. And Concord High School football coach Max Clark was fully on board.
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slim betting favorite vs. Minnesota
Las Vegas is starting Michigan State as a slim favorite for its Week 4 game against Minnesota. But bettors are already moving those lines quickly. Michigan State opened at -1 on Circa Sports and -1.5 on Fanduel on Sunday for their Saturday game against the Gophers. But by early afternoon, the Spartans had become underdogs; they were plus-1 on Fanduel and plus-1.5 on Draftkings after early line movements.
