Kansas State

Child sex abuse reports sent by abortion providers misleading, DCF secretary says

By Rachel Mipro
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
Department for Children and Families secretary Laura Howard offered more information about child sexual abuse allegation data collected by the department. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Department for Children and Families secretary Laura Howard said “we dropped the ball” in presenting child sexual abuse allegations reported by Kansas abortion providers at a Monday committee meeting.

The data, which run from 2011 to 2022, weren’t available to the public until the Topeka Capital-Journal filed public record requests earlier this year, despite a long-standing Kansas statute requiring the data to be published annually.  The reports hadn’t been filed by the administrations of Govs. Laura Kelly, Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback in the previous six years.

Howard blamed disorganization within the last three administrations for the delay in making the information available but said she was committed to doing better. Howard said she was unaware of the legal requirement to publish the reports until the public record requests were filed.

“The first time I became aware of this honestly was when we received a KORA request a few months ago,” Howard said at the meeting. “So I will take full ownership for the fact that under my tenure, there was no report published for the last three and a half years. In fact, there was no report published except for possibly one report in 2016.”

Child welfare concerns loom large in Kansas as the November gubernatorial election approaches, with Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, both running on platforms of improving child welfare and the foster care system. Schmidt has criticized Kelly for failing to release these sexual abuse reports .

Reports document allegations of sexual abuse filed by abortion providers, but Howard said this data is misleading, as not all reports were instances of sexual abuse. Some dealt with youth requesting birth control, and others were filed because the person was under the age of consent.

“Those are raw numbers of reports that we received from those providers,” Howard said. “They’re not the actual cases of sexual abuse.”

Out of the 126 reports filed between 2017 to 2022, only four were marked for further investigation, Howard said. About 39% of cases were patients under the age of 16 requesting birth control, and 31% of cases were patients under the age of 16 who were sexually active.  Only 5% of cases involved sexual assault or rape, according to Howard’s report, and in those cases, law enforcement and child advocacy groups were contacted.

Lawmakers asked Howard for more clarity on the investigation process, and how youth safety was ascertained. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said she wanted more information on the underage youths who were sexually active, questioning Howard about how these cases were handled.

“Are we to surmise that it is possible that some of them went into a clinic of someone that provides abortions and actually made the request for birth control, and that that wasn’t further investigated?” Baumgardner asked.

The senator said DCF should be more thorough in these cases, saying the department should make sure underage children were not being sexually coerced or trafficked and were being adequately cared for.

“A sexually active 12-year-old, 13-year-old, 14-year-old, certainly does run the risk of other physical problems as well as perhaps mental health issues,” Baumgardner said.

Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress. The act included $339.8 billion […] The post Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

National advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to Schmidt

TOPEKA — A national government advocacy group says Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt deserves scrutiny for taking campaign contributions from law firms who received contracts from him as attorney general. Schmidt’s spokesman denounced the criticism as an uninformed partisan attack, pointing out that some of the same firms also donated to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s […] The post National advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to Schmidt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas Reflector

What we lose when Kansas college graduates drift to surrounding states

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. When a government invests in a bridge, that bridge serves […] The post What we lose when Kansas college graduates drift to surrounding states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas family struggles to adopt foster daughter, says system is broken

TOPEKA — Nicole DeHaven broke down in tears while giving testimony about her foster care experience during a meeting Monday with state lawmakers.  DeHaven and her husband, John, have raised their foster daughter since she was three days old. But when the Gardner couple tried to adopt the 2-year-old, they were told they also would […] The post Kansas family struggles to adopt foster daughter, says system is broken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TEXAS STATE
