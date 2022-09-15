ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

White House says governors sending migrants to DC, Martha’s Vineyard ‘disrespectful to humanity’

By Alex Gangitano
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl0QS_0hx3xHVf00

The White House on Thursday bashed Republican governors for sending migrants to Democratic-run cities such as Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and Washington, D.C., in an attempt to make a point about immigration policy.

“It’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It is — it doesn’t afford them any dignity, what they’re doing, when you’re abandoning families and children in a place where they were told they were going to get housing, in a place where they were told they were going to get jobs,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “It is just cruel.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. He has been sending migrants to “sanctuary” cities or states, which limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has repeatedly made similar moves, including sending two buses of migrants to Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington that arrived on Thursday.

“The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say if what is being done is illegal, deferring to the Department of Justice, but stressed that there is a process in place for handling migrants in the U.S.

“There’s a legal way of doing this, for managing migrants. Republican governors interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless and just plain wrong. And remember, these are people who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing hardship,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said she hasn’t spoken to Biden specifically on his response to the migrants being dropped off.

She said the White House is working to manage the consequences of these bus loads of people and has been in touch with the cities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“They deserve better than being left on the streets of D.C. or being left in Martha’s Vineyard. They deserve a lot better than that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And as we have done many times in response to attempts to create chaos and confusion by Republican governors, we are working to manage the kind of consequences of these two stunts as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Southwest Kansas man gets 16 years for 2018 crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday. Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and […]
ULYSSES, KS
KSN News

Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
KSN News

Kansas counties with the highest rate of food insecure children

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” Food insecurity hits children particularly […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Man indicted for murder on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July. Investigators accuse Keo of killing […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republican#Democratic#Fox News#The Department Of Justice
KSN News

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
KSN News

2 arrested in Garden City after New Mexico murder

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people in Garden City are in custody in connection with a woman’s death in New Mexico, police say. The Valencia County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garden City Police Department Friday regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City. Police say they learned that Rosalio Aguilera […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
ULYSSES, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy