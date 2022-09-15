Scouting report: Marshall at Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green playing a team on threshold of the top 25 — indeed, the leading vote-getter outside the Associated Press poll— was always a possibility in September 2022.

However, prompting Falcons fans to guess before the season which opponent would fit this criterion would probably have elicited UCLA or Mississippi State as answers.

Instead, it’s Marshall thundering into Doyt Perry Stadium on the heels of one of its biggest wins in school history, a 26-21 upset of Notre Dame in South Bend. The Thundering Herd, now in the Sun Belt, are a familiar foe to older Bowling Green fans — Marshall and the Falcons spent 23 years together in the Mid-American Conference — but an unknown quantity to this generation of Falcons players.

This Saturday will mark Bowling Green’s 100th homecoming, a necessary balm of nostalgia after a blowout loss to UCLA and a seven-overtime heartbreaker against Eastern Kentucky.

Whether the Falcons can live up to the glories of past teams against a quality opponent remains to be seen.

When Marshall has the ball

All eyes are on Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, the leading scorer in the FBS in 2021. Ali missed the start of the season for personal reasons, but was photographed practicing with the Thundering Herd this week. His status for Saturday is unknown, and he is not listed on the Thundering Herd’s depth chart, but either way, Marshall has shown an impressive ability to make do in his absence: running back Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on defense against two opponents on opposite ends of the talent spectrum. UCLA rolled up 626 yards on the Falcons in a season-opening win in Pasadena. Eastern Kentucky, on the other hand, gashed Bowling Green through the air, throwing for 324 yards en route to victory in major college football’s second-longest game. Tackling and penalty avoidance are a must for the Falcons against the Thundering Herd; only if they shore those up can they worry about the problem of Marshall’s considerable talent.

When Bowling Green has the ball

Bowling Green has had glaring issues this season in virtually every facet of the game, but its offense genuinely clicked for long stretches of the second half against Eastern Kentucky. Senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns to garner MAC East Division offensive player of the week honors. The pass catchers (six of whom amassed 20 or more receiving yards) and running backs (particularly sophomore Ta’Ron Keith, who thrived out of the backfield) fared well, but the offensive line remains a serious issue with senior center Jakari Robinson’s status still in flux.

The Falcons, who have been nearly turnover-free this year, will meet their match in an opportunistic Marshall defense that intercepted Notre Dame quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne three times last Saturday. Before shutting down the Fighting Irish, the Thundering Herd held Norfolk State to 114 total yards in their opener. Marshall’s defensive anchors include linebacker Abraham Beauplan (three tackles against Notre Dame), linebacker Eli Neal (a team-high six tackles), and cornerback Steven Gilmore (a 37-yard interception return in the fourth quarter).

Special teams

This could be a potential weak point for Marshall. Notre Dame ripped off kick and punt returns of 32, 27, 20, and 15 yards against the Thundering Herd last week. Wide receiver Talik Keaton only was able to return one punt and was thrown for a three-yard loss. Freshman kicker Rece Verhoff, a Columbus Grove, Ohio native, missed an extra point in South Bend and has yet to attempt a field goal from beyond 30 yards.

Meanwhile, inasmuch as Bowling Green has had a positive calling card in 2022, its specialists have been it. Running back PaSean Wimberly blocked another punt — his second in as many games — to set up sophomore running back Jaison Patterson’s go-ahead rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Eastern Kentucky. Senior kicker Mason Lawler continues to provide a solid presence, although a miss against the Colonels hurt the Falcons.

Marshall will win if...

It punishes Bowling Green on the ground and the Falcons make preventable mistakes on defense. The Thundering Herd are light years ahead of Bowling Green in coach Charles Huff’s second year on the job. It’s easy to see Huff’s pedigree as a former Alabama running backs coach — the man who coached Najee Harris to a fifth-place finish in the 2020 Heisman voting has Marshall rushing for 299.5 yards per game, third in the country behind Air Force and Minnesota. With or without Ali, the Thundering Herd have the personnel to pounce on defensive lapses at a far greater rate than Eastern Kentucky.

Bowling Green will win if...

The defense lives up to the preseason hype and someone emerges as a gamebreaker around McDonald. It seems hard to recall now, but this is a team that put four defensive players on Pro Football Focus’ preseason All-MAC teams. The talent is there, and the veteran savvy is unquestionably there — it’s time for the unit and its stars to take the next steps. On the offensive side of the ball, McDonald wasn’t the problem Saturday, but with the offensive line scuffling, someone -— maybe Keith, or maybe one of the transfer wide receivers -— will need to bail him out and make an explosive play. If no one emerges, things may go south for the Falcons quickly.

View from the other side

Aaron Coleman hosts the Running with the Herd podcast for Herd Nation, Marshall’s fansite on the Rivals network.

“The Marshall Thundering Herd are coming off a big-time win over one of college football's bluebloods in Notre Dame and are coming to Doyt Perry Stadium with a mindset to control the clock and lean on their running game. The transfer portal has been kind to the Herd offensively with Henry Colombi (Texas Tech) at quarterback who is leading the nation in completion percentage and running back Kahlan Laborn (Florida State) who is coming off of two back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground. Defensively, the Herd plays fast and aggressive, so they will look to impose their will and physicality on the Falcons. Marshall 37, Bowling Green 10.”