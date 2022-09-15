ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Scouting report: Marshall at Bowling Green football

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKrTy_0hx3x7le00

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green playing a team on threshold of the top 25 — indeed, the leading vote-getter outside the Associated Press poll— was always a possibility in September 2022.

However, prompting Falcons fans to guess before the season which opponent would fit this criterion would probably have elicited UCLA or Mississippi State as answers.

Instead, it’s Marshall thundering into Doyt Perry Stadium on the heels of one of its biggest wins in school history, a 26-21 upset of Notre Dame in South Bend. The Thundering Herd, now in the Sun Belt, are a familiar foe to older Bowling Green fans — Marshall and the Falcons spent 23 years together in the Mid-American Conference — but an unknown quantity to this generation of Falcons players.

This Saturday will mark Bowling Green’s 100th homecoming, a necessary balm of nostalgia after a blowout loss to UCLA and a seven-overtime heartbreaker against Eastern Kentucky.

Whether the Falcons can live up to the glories of past teams against a quality opponent remains to be seen.

When Marshall has the ball

All eyes are on Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, the leading scorer in the FBS in 2021. Ali missed the start of the season for personal reasons, but was photographed practicing with the Thundering Herd this week. His status for Saturday is unknown, and he is not listed on the Thundering Herd’s depth chart, but either way, Marshall has shown an impressive ability to make do in his absence: running back Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on defense against two opponents on opposite ends of the talent spectrum. UCLA rolled up 626 yards on the Falcons in a season-opening win in Pasadena. Eastern Kentucky, on the other hand, gashed Bowling Green through the air, throwing for 324 yards en route to victory in major college football’s second-longest game. Tackling and penalty avoidance are a must for the Falcons against the Thundering Herd; only if they shore those up can they worry about the problem of Marshall’s considerable talent.

When Bowling Green has the ball

Bowling Green has had glaring issues this season in virtually every facet of the game, but its offense genuinely clicked for long stretches of the second half against Eastern Kentucky. Senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns to garner MAC East Division offensive player of the week honors. The pass catchers (six of whom amassed 20 or more receiving yards) and running backs (particularly sophomore Ta’Ron Keith, who thrived out of the backfield) fared well, but the offensive line remains a serious issue with senior center Jakari Robinson’s status still in flux.

The Falcons, who have been nearly turnover-free this year, will meet their match in an opportunistic Marshall defense that intercepted Notre Dame quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne three times last Saturday. Before shutting down the Fighting Irish, the Thundering Herd held Norfolk State to 114 total yards in their opener. Marshall’s defensive anchors include linebacker Abraham Beauplan (three tackles against Notre Dame), linebacker Eli Neal (a team-high six tackles), and cornerback Steven Gilmore (a 37-yard interception return in the fourth quarter).

Special teams

This could be a potential weak point for Marshall. Notre Dame ripped off kick and punt returns of 32, 27, 20, and 15 yards against the Thundering Herd last week. Wide receiver Talik Keaton only was able to return one punt and was thrown for a three-yard loss. Freshman kicker Rece Verhoff, a Columbus Grove, Ohio native, missed an extra point in South Bend and has yet to attempt a field goal from beyond 30 yards.

Meanwhile, inasmuch as Bowling Green has had a positive calling card in 2022, its specialists have been it. Running back PaSean Wimberly blocked another punt — his second in as many games — to set up sophomore running back Jaison Patterson’s go-ahead rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Eastern Kentucky. Senior kicker Mason Lawler continues to provide a solid presence, although a miss against the Colonels hurt the Falcons.

Marshall will win if...

It punishes Bowling Green on the ground and the Falcons make preventable mistakes on defense. The Thundering Herd are light years ahead of Bowling Green in coach Charles Huff’s second year on the job. It’s easy to see Huff’s pedigree as a former Alabama running backs coach — the man who coached Najee Harris to a fifth-place finish in the 2020 Heisman voting has Marshall rushing for 299.5 yards per game, third in the country behind Air Force and Minnesota. With or without Ali, the Thundering Herd have the personnel to pounce on defensive lapses at a far greater rate than Eastern Kentucky.

Bowling Green will win if...

The defense lives up to the preseason hype and someone emerges as a gamebreaker around McDonald. It seems hard to recall now, but this is a team that put four defensive players on Pro Football Focus’ preseason All-MAC teams. The talent is there, and the veteran savvy is unquestionably there — it’s time for the unit and its stars to take the next steps. On the offensive side of the ball, McDonald wasn’t the problem Saturday, but with the offensive line scuffling, someone -— maybe Keith, or maybe one of the transfer wide receivers -— will need to bail him out and make an explosive play. If no one emerges, things may go south for the Falcons quickly.

View from the other side

Aaron Coleman hosts the Running with the Herd podcast for Herd Nation, Marshall’s fansite on the Rivals network.

“The Marshall Thundering Herd are coming off a big-time win over one of college football's bluebloods in Notre Dame and are coming to Doyt Perry Stadium with a mindset to control the clock and lean on their running game. The transfer portal has been kind to the Herd offensively with Henry Colombi (Texas Tech) at quarterback who is leading the nation in completion percentage and running back Kahlan Laborn (Florida State) who is coming off of two back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground. Defensively, the Herd plays fast and aggressive, so they will look to impose their will and physicality on the Falcons. Marshall 37, Bowling Green 10.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Football
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
sent-trib.com

Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold

The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Campbell, Cougars use record night to down St. Marys

VAN WERT — One week removed from their first loss of the season, the Cougars rebounded in a big way with a 70-41 victory over St. Marys behind a massive performance from junior wideout Conner Campbell. Campbell caught 12 balls for 269 yards and four touchdowns in the Van...
VAN WERT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
WTOL 11

Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Falcons#Doyt Perry Stadium#American Football#Associated Press#Notre Dame#Fbs#Khal
Mike White

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green

Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash

LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy