ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Lively is a vision in gold as she reveals baby bump

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgULd_0hx3x47T00

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to have to grab the crib from storage!

The “Gossip Girl” star, 35, is pregnant with her and Reynolds’ fourth child. The two are parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Appearing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Lively donned a gold, sequined mini-dress with long sleeves. Accompanied by a baby bump!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcL7A_0hx3x47T00
Photo credit Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The couple has not commented on the pregnancy as of yet.

Last year speaking with Linkedin , Reynolds discussed how important it was to him to spend time with his family and that being the reason he was taking a pause from acting.

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he told the website. He went on saying he wants to “live live like a normal human.”

Reynolds went on saying how he loves taking his kids too school and picking them up. “I really enjoy being a present dad,” he said at the time.

Lively and Reynolds have been a couple since 2010 when they both starred in “Green Lantern.” They were married in 2012.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Glamour

Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’

One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy