Blake Lively is a vision in gold as she reveals baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are going to have to grab the crib from storage!

The “Gossip Girl” star, 35, is pregnant with her and Reynolds’ fourth child. The two are parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Appearing at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Lively donned a gold, sequined mini-dress with long sleeves. Accompanied by a baby bump!

The couple has not commented on the pregnancy as of yet.

Last year speaking with Linkedin , Reynolds discussed how important it was to him to spend time with his family and that being the reason he was taking a pause from acting.

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he told the website. He went on saying he wants to “live live like a normal human.”

Reynolds went on saying how he loves taking his kids too school and picking them up. “I really enjoy being a present dad,” he said at the time.

Lively and Reynolds have been a couple since 2010 when they both starred in “Green Lantern.” They were married in 2012.

