Columbiana County, OH

lori guy
4d ago

maybe all of the police need checking into. this deputy is not the 1st to be put on paid leave. there is other officers that work in columbiana County on paid leave. I am not saying all are bad.

Bill Bittner
3d ago

defund police and start over. remove Qualified Immunity and let them buy insurance like doctors buy malpractice insurance. too many bad cops from local level to state and federal

Mark Connel
3d ago

A paid vacation is part of the disciplinary and investigations process? Talk about perks. I wonder if I call in a bogus complaint on myself if I can get 2 weeks paid? THESE GUYS MIGHT BE ON TO SOMETHING..🤣😉

