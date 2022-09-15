MIAMI VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley offered their condolences after Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter issued a statement on Facebook saying “My wife Jackie and I are terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Seara Burton. It is the worst outcome of what we have all been praying for. We join with the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement officials throughout the Whitewater Valley in extending our deepest condolences to Seara’s family, friends, and the Richmond Police Department.”

RICHMOND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO