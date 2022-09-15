Read full article on original website
Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby animal, Rose
Exciting news at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden as they announced on their Facebook page they were ready to tell the world about Rose, the baby Kudu.
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
evansvilleliving.com
A New Kind of Masterpiece
Homes are private, personal retreats, where you can shake off the day’s stress and relax with the people and things you love. They also can be works of art, as the stately new Victorian at 24 W. Jennings St. in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana, can attest. Drs. Cindy and Steve...
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
evansvilleliving.com
Grand Ole’ Home
Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
Music festival coming to Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned. Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex […]
indiana105.com
Evansville Animal Shelter Desperate for Adoptions
Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Lloyd Expressway westbound
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
