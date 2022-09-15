ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#The Wash#Volunteers#Haunted Houses#Schnucks#The Haunted Tunnel
evansvilleliving.com

A New Kind of Masterpiece

Homes are private, personal retreats, where you can shake off the day’s stress and relax with the people and things you love. They also can be works of art, as the stately new Victorian at 24 W. Jennings St. in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana, can attest. Drs. Cindy and Steve...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Grand Ole’ Home

Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Music festival coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned. Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
indiana105.com

Evansville Animal Shelter Desperate for Adoptions

Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash shuts down Lloyd Expressway westbound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy